Atlanta’s Mass of Thanksgiving celebrates canonization of new saints

Photo by Julianna Leopold Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., receives the offertory basket from Mimi Tran, a Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Movement member of Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, at a Mass of Thanksgiving for the canonization of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati on Sept. 7. Deacon Dominic Thang Vũ, center, looks on.

NORCROSS—Hundreds of the faithful filled Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church on Sept. 7 to celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for the canonization of St. Carlo Acutis and St. Pier Giorgio Frassati.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., celebrated the Mass joined by clergy and families across the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The evening Mass in the Norcross church drew a large crowd of young adults, all eager to celebrate and learn more about the two, including the first millennial saint.

“You make my heart smile to see you all gathered here today for this special occasion in the life of the church,” said Archbishop Hartmayer to the young parishioners. “Two young people, like you, became saints.”

In his homily, the archbishop said the example of the new saints is one that many young people should follow.

“It is hard to be a follower of Christ, a disciple of Christ,” he said. “But Carlo and Pier did it, and many of you are doing it. Stay on that road, as Carlo would refer to the Eucharist as the road to heaven.”

Youth and students from the archdiocese attended the Mass, including the young adult group from St. Matthew Church in Tyrone. President Ryan Diederich and other members traveled to the Mass together.

“It feels great celebrating this historic moment with each other,” said Diederich, “Being millennials like Carlo has given us an even stronger sense of belonging in the Church.”

Member Luis Joaquin said he is honored to witness this moment especially during the Jubilee Year of Hope.

“I don’t think it’s coincidence Carlo and Pier Giorgio were canonized this special year,” he said. “Look at the things that have happened this year with young adults feeling closer to the faith. I think we’re all pieces of a puzzle, all meant for something bigger.”

A time to learn more

Following the Mass, parishioners from around the archdiocese took part in a question-and-answer session with Archbishop Hartmayer and Father Branson Hipp of the Georgia Tech Catholic Center.

Questions focused on the process of canonization, the lives of the saints and how young adult Catholics can follow in their example.

The first question of the night came from Jane Okonkwo from St. Mary’s Academy. The ninth grader asked the archbishop, “What does it take to become a saint?” Youngsters in the crowd listened intently as the archbishop explained the steps.

“Not all saints have halos,” he said to the young crowd, “There are many in heaven that we don’t know about, and that continues because of people like you who strive to become holy in your life.”

Jesus Rodriguez, of the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s office of Priest Personnel, brought his wife and daughter to the altar to ask, “How can we, the younger couples in this generation who are getting married, learn from this canonization and pray for our new saints as a family?”

After the session, parishioners were invited to venerate a first-class relic of St. Carlo Acutis, which lives permanently in the archdiocese. The relic, a piece of the saint’s skin, was given to Archbishop Hartmayer in 2022 by the Bishop of Assisi.

Many lined up to touch the relic and pray for specific needs, expressing their devotion to the saint who died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

St. Mary’s Academy student Sandra Pinal-Zapata traveled with her mother and classmates to see the relic up close.

“It’s very rare for someone to see any relic, so it’s cool I got to see a first-class relic on the day the saint was canonized,” said Pinal-Zapata.

St. Carlo Acutis, known for his use of technology to spread the Gospel, and St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, admired for his service to the poor, were canonized by Pope Leo XIV on the morning of Sept. 7 in St. Peter’s Square.

“We have two new great saints now in the church,” said Archbishop Hartmayer to close the evening. “You’ll never forget the day that we celebrated this together.”