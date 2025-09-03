Archbishop Hartmayer admits five seminarians to candidacy for holy orders





Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., blesses the five men admitted to candidacy for holy orders during a July 29 Mass at Christ the Redeemer Church in Dawsonville. Photo by Julianna Leopold

DAWSONVILLE—During a morning Mass on July 29, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., admitted five seminarians to candidacy for holy orders at Christ the Redeemer Church. Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, Bishop Bernard E. Shelsinger III and Bishop John Tran concelebrated.

The seminarians making this commitment to the church were Solomon Azenda, Thaddeaus Iorkyar, Giao Nguyen, Zachary Sullivan and Thau Van Duong.

A seminarian becomes a candidate for holy orders before beginning theology studies, typically after completing college seminary or pre-theology. It means that a man has completed the discipleship stage and enters the configuration stage, where the emphasis is less catechetical and more spiritual.

The Office of Vocations of the Archdiocese of Atlanta hosts discernment Masses for those considering a call to serve as a priest or religious. For information on these Masses, visit https://calledbychrist.com/events.