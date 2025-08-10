Lessons learned ‘By the Tree’

Photo courtesy of St. Matthew Church Jorai Baerham and Jack Figer play the two Pharisees in a scene of the July production, “By the Tree,” at Tyrone’s St. Matthew Church.

Artists have a role in shaping culture, as an act of worship that can draw others closer to God.

Twenty-six years ago, St. John Paul II wrote a letter to artists: “Society needs artists, just as it needs scientists, technicians, workers, professional people, witnesses of the faith, teachers, fathers and mothers, who ensure the growth of the person and the development of the community by means of that supreme art form which is the art of education.”

Art is not just a creative inspiration but rather a mission from God, to create beautiful works for the common good.

Christy Kuriatnyk directed the play, “By the Tree” at St. Matthew Church in Tyrone as part of the parish’s Children’s Theatre ministry.

“This is an opportunity for kids to learn biblical lessons in a meaningful way through becoming the persona and interacting with characters that define our faith. This is especially important today, where we must compete with electronic entertainment and social media for our kid’s attention,” said Kuriatnyk. “Kids need the performing arts to feel engaged with others and as a creative outlet when so much of the world tells them how to act, think and feel.”

Children practice weekly at the Parish Life Center, working in small groups and individually, to learn elements of theater. The next production will be held on the evenings of Dec. 5, 13 and 24, as well as, after the 11 a.m. Mass on Dec. 7.

In the summer production, a tree gives shade and relief from the blazing sun, during a pilgrimage through the desert. In the opening scene, Joanna sits under the tree upon a rock, crying out in desolation to God, “Lord, I want to serve you, but it is so hard. Please, help me be your servant.”

From the side of the theatre, her beloved friend Susanna comes running onto the stage. Susanna gives hope to Joanna, telling her the good news of Jesus Christ. We must find rest upon our God, in open, honest and intimate dialogue, with him, just like Joanna. Hopefully, we give edifying words of truth and consolation to those around us as Susanna did.

The plot of the Pharisees scene is a satire of stupidity; as they say, “sin makes you stupid.” The enemy, who places bad ideas upon us all, will always attempt to work against the greatness of our God. The Pharisees ponder how to be rid of Jesus because he was healing those in need and raising Lazarus from the dead. They devour Jesus to death, tempted by doubt and disbelief that Jesus is the son of God. Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, the enemy wants to work his way from within. May we not only be prudent in what we think, say and do but also in what we hear and see.

Kuriatnyk is truly using her time, talent and treasure for the glory of God. May we all recall, that the world is our stage and ask ourselves, what will I do with Jesus? Will I evangelize, bringing God to those whom I encounter? This heroic proclamation of truth should be fearless.