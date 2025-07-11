





A crucifix hangs on the wall to the entrance of Holy Name of Jesus Mission with flowers on each side. The Chinese symbols above spell “Holy Name of Jesus Chinese Catholic Church”. And on the sides, “Because God did not send his Son into the world to judge the world but to save the world. God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son so that whoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” Photo by Julianna Leopold

Norcross The celebration of Corpus Christi By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published July 11, 2025

NORCROSS—With processions large and small, Atlanta Catholics celebrated the Feast of Corpus Christi—The Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ—during the weekend of June 21-22. Through exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, adoration and other devotions, the faithful were drawn closer to Christ by bringing him to others.

The Chinese Catholic community of The Holy Name of Jesus Mission in Norcross marked the days leading up to Corpus Christi with a week-long eucharistic revival. When the Archdiocese of Atlanta cancelled the 2025 Eucharistic Congress, which was to include the first ever Chinese track, the mission’s members decided to have an event in the style of a congress June 18-23.

Father Bill Hao, chaplain and parochial vicar at Holy Name of Jesus, said activities included daily Mass, confessions, talks, as well as music and reflections led by invited guests. Highlights included a pilgrimage to Mary Our Queen Church for the Holy Year, and Mass on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi followed by a eucharistic procession on church grounds.

Presenters included Bishop Emeritus John Lee Juo-wang, of the Diocese of Tainan, Taiwan and Father Francis Ching of the Companions of the Cross based in Toronto, Canada, and speaker Jianren Zhu from San Francisco.

“As I reflect on the past activities, it becomes crystal clear that eucharistic revival cannot be accomplished in one single event,” said Father Hao. “There has to be an ongoing change of mind and heart as well as the daily practice of acknowledging the real presence of our Lord Jesus in the Eucharist.”

Holy Name’s church choir learned solemn hymns (Misa di Gloria) sung in Chinese, which was implemented and well-received as a refreshing change by the mission community, said the priest. At the same time, personal prayer and devotion, especially participation in eucharistic adoration was strongly encouraged as part of the celebration and for the future.

Father Hao said that Holy Name now has about 200 registered families. The Chinese Catholic community in Atlanta formed in 1990, at first as a social club, then later for Mass in Chinese. The community gathered every week at All Saints Church in Dunwoody. In 2016, the growing community moved to the current property at 5395 Light Circle. Then-Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory dedicated the mission in 2017.