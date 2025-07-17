Pope calls for ceasefire, dialogue, peace after church hit in Gaza

CNS photo/courtesy Aid to the Church in Need, UK Damage can be seen next to the cross on the roof of the Holy Family Church in Gaza after it was hit in an attack July 17. At least two people died and another 11 were injured, including the parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, who sustained a slight injury to his right leg.

VATICAN CITY (CNS)–After an early morning attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire, dialogue and peace in the region.

With Israeli tanks shelling multiple targets in Gaza, witnesses claimed the strike July 17 came from Israeli artillery shells. The Israeli military said in a statement it was aware of the reports of damage and casualties at the church, and that “the circumstances of the incident are under review.”

More than 500 men, women and children had been sheltering at the church, including about 50 people with disabilities and ill children cared for by the Missionaries of Charity. It is the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip.

The early morning raid on the church left two people dead and several injured, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem told ANSA, the Italian news agency. It was later reported that three people were killed.

Among those wounded were two who are seriously injured, five in stable condition and three with light injuries, the patriarchate said.

Among those hurt was the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, an Argentine of Italian descent whom Pope Francis would call regularly. News photos show the priest sitting with a white bandage wrapped around his right calf at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

A telegram sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, on behalf of the pope, stated, “His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, and he assures the parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness.”

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father prays for the consolation of those who grieve and for the recovery of the injured,” the cardinal wrote.

“His Holiness renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region,” he wrote.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, told Vatican News, “We still have partial information, because communication with Gaza is not very easy, especially today.”

He confirmed that several were wounded, some seriously. “They say it was a mistake by an Israeli tank, but we don’t know. It hit the church, directly at the church,” he said.

Speaking to Vatican News July 12, Father Romanelli said almost everyone in the area beyond the church compound had left. “All around us, there is only death and destruction.”

“Day and night, we are accompanied by the sound of bombs falling even a few hundred meters from the parish. It is absurd, but now, after 21 months, these horrendous sounds of explosions have become an ordinary part of daily life,” he had said.

The Israeli Defense Forces’ offensive in the Gaza Strip came after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas and other jihadist groups operating from the territory.

Speaking to Aid to the Church in Need in mid-July, Father Romanelli underlined that the situation in Gaza was “very, very serious.”

“Another day of war–another hour of war–continues to complicate the lives of tens and hundreds of thousands of people,” he said, urging the world’s faithful to pray and support those affected.

“We ask you to continue helping us–to pray a lot, and to encourage others to pray,” he said. “To seek peace and justice by all means, and also to lend a hand to these poor people.”

Father Romanelli told Vatican News July 12 that there had been a little more than 1,000 Christians in Gaza before the Oct. 7 attack. About 300 managed to get out of the strip when the Rafah crossing with Egypt was still open, he said.

At least 16 Christians were killed in a raid that hit the Orthodox Patriarchate’s St. Porphyry Church in October 2023, Aid to the Church in Need said. An elderly Christian was killed in November 2023, and a month later, a mother and daughter were killed just outside the church when an IDF sniper fired on the grounds of the Holy Family Church.