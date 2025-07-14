Nuestra Fe: 15 years of sharing the faith

DULUTH—On June 28, Nuestra Fe Catholic Broadcasting, Inc., celebrated 15 years of service to the Hispanic community with a fundraiser breakfast at St. Benedict Church in Duluth. The room was full of contributors, friends, family and listeners whose lives have been touched by this non-profit ministry, led by a team of 17 volunteers whose mission is to share the Word.

Transmitted daily on digital platforms and Radio La Mejor (WAOS 1600 AM, 1460 AM, 1130 AM), Nuestra Fe now has more than 140,000 followers on Facebook and has listeners in many countries. There are live shows daily, but most of the content goes out on the internet and social media.

The idea of a Spanish radio program started in 2010 when then-Auxiliary Bishop Luis R. Zarama; Pat Chivers, former director of communications for the Archdiocese of Atlanta; and Jairo Martinez, former director of Hispanic Ministries, approached a local radio station airing digitally with the objective of bringing the Word of God for one hour a week to the Catholic community in north and central Georgia.

Among the founders and initial contributors to the project were Father José Luis Hernández; Juan Díaz, who, among other roles, created a station logo; Yolanda Martinez, then treasurer; and Cucho García.

Maria Florez, long-time listener, said Nuestra Fe has helped her overcome her difficulties and lifted her up through prayer.

Veronica Santoyo mentioned God found her through Nuestra Fe. One day she was driving and looking for a radio station to listen to and discovered the program. From that point, her life changed.

“Since then, I have received many blessings in my home. My family is together. I have a house, which I didn’t have before, thanks be God. I have my work permit, all thanks to God our father, Virgin Mary and Nuestra Fe, who has been with me in prayer.”

Cucho García, host and board of directors’ member, expressed the great joy he feels by participating in this ministry, how much he has grown and the pleasure that is to get to know others by phone and social media. “This has changed my life,” he said. “It has brought me closer to God.”

Now, broadcasting remotely, the team continues to think of innovative ways to present content and increase engagement while enriching listeners’ lives, such as family and youth topics, daily readings, reflections, prayer, advice, special guests and Marian segments.

Marisol López, host, said that Nuestra Fe invites all parishes to announce their events and to share their talents.

“The call is to use it. … Take advantage of this space,” she said. “We need a lot of prayers, of course. We need more servants for this little vineyard of the Lord that is Nuestra Fe. With the help of many, we can bear more fruit.”

The Hispanic community continues to grow in Georgia, and this ministry extends the evangelization efforts of the Catholic Church in Atlanta by connecting with believers and giving them a space where they can “feel like family.”