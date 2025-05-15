The living legacy of Pope Francis By BISHOP BERNARD E. SHLESINGER III | Published May 15, 2025 | En Español

The true scope and impact of Pope Francis’ pontificate will reveal itself more fully in time. That is not to say, however, that we only need to sit back and watch it unfold. If Pope Francis taught us nothing else, it is that we all have a role in the continuing story of salvation history, and that this story must fundamentally and prominently feature a radical solidarity with the poor and marginalized.

The church’s social doctrine is the guide to living out our call to solidarity. It is often, and only half-jokingly, said that Catholic social teaching is the best kept secret in the church. The truth is that social teaching is at the heart of the Gospel, and our lives as Christians are incomplete without it. In Evangelii Gaudium, Pope Francis wrote of our responsibility: “Each individual Christian and every community is called to be an instrument of God for the liberation and promotion of the poor, and for enabling them to be fully a part of society.” This can only be achieved when we are properly and fully formed in social doctrine.

This formation cannot simply consist of a remote and impersonal memorization of church teaching. It can only fully come alive through encounter and accompaniment, through the building up of relationships and a mutual care for our common good. These teachings speak to our social realities, so it must be through social interaction that they are realized and made incarnate.

As a bishop, it can be difficult for me to get beyond the Chancery walls and meet people where they truly are. All the same, I know that Pope Francis not only told me that it is integral to my ministry as a shepherd to do so, but he also consistently demonstrated what that should look like. Even in his last days on earth, Pope Francis showed us exactly where his heart was and where he wished the heart of the church to be—with children in Gaza, with people incarcerated in Rome and with all who have been forgotten, ignored and pushed aside.

Pope Francis’ legacy is not destined to be contained solely in history books, but rather it is a living, breathing commitment to a life of solidarity and daily making the choice to act for the good of all. It is through our actions, guided both by the Holy Spirit and the church’s social teachings, that Francis’ vision for a church “which is poor and for the poor” will be realized.

Let us all, under the new leadership of Pope Leo XIV and in keeping alive the legacy of Pope Francis, work to be a church that “always seeks peace and to be close to those who suffer.”