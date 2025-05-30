Atlanta area student honored for peace message  

DECATUR —Niang Kim, a 5th grader at St. Peter Claver Regional School, was honored as a winner in this year’s Inspirational Messages of Peace competition, hosted by the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park and the International World Peace Rose Garden.

Twenty-five students from more than 4,000 entrants read their Inspirational Messages of Peace in the sanctuary of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and unveiled their peace plaques in the World Peace Rose Garden.

The garden, with its messages of peace including Niang’s “We Shine Brightly Together,” serves as inspiration to more than 800,000 visitors annually. Arndrea Waters King, the wife of Martin Luther King III, was the keynote speaker.