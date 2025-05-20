Archbishop Hartmayer to celebrate Memorial Day Mass at Marietta National Cemetery

Photo by Johnathon Kelso Memorial Day this year is May 26. The Archbishop of Atlanta will join the Knights of Columbus for a Mass to honor deceased veterans.

MARIETTA—As they have since 1988, Knights of Columbus (KofC) Assembly members will sponsor a Memorial Day Mass on Monday, May 26, to honor more than 17,000 fallen warriors laid to rest at the Marietta National Cemetery. Also interred there are 3,000 unknown soldiers.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., will celebrate Mass with Atlanta’s auxiliary bishops and offer a homily of gratitude to the deceased veterans. The public is invited to the Mass, which begins at 9 a.m. The cemetery is located at 500 Washington Ave NE, Marietta. Parking is provided in the Marietta Library parking lot as well as a trolley to transport attendees to the Mass site.

Participating Knights represent The Bishop Charles P. Greco Assembly #2161, which consists of Knights from Holy Family Church and St. Joseph Church in Marietta and St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Smyrna; and the Fr. Roger J. Plante, M.S. Assembly #3770 whose members are from St. Ann in Marietta.

A contingent of Knights of the Fourth Degree—the highest ranking, or “patriotic” level of the order—will escort the archbishop to the cemetery’s marble-columned rostrum, which will be draped with red, white and blue bunting. Other members will form a color guard and post the colors for the National Anthem.

A section of the fraternal assembly from St. Ann Church—“The Note-able Knights”—will stand at attention during the Mass. Accompanied by their church keyboardist, Ed Bolduc, the group will lead the congregation in liturgical hymns, such as “The 23rd Psalm” and “How Great Thou Art,” followed by professional solo trumpeter, John Strauss, who will perform “Taps” at the end of the Mass. The program will conclude with the singing of “God Bless America” as the archbishop and honor guard depart.