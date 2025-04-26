Argentinian parishioner remembers Pope Francis’ profound impact  

OSV News photo/Enrique Garcia Medina, Reuters Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, since 2013 - Pope Francis, washes the feet of residents of a shelter for drug users during Holy Thursday Mass in 2008 at a church in a poor neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pope Francis died April 21.

ATLANTA—Cristian Bustos, parishioner of St. Monica Church in Duluth, learned of Pope Francis’ passing early on the morning of April 21.

“My heart breaks knowing that he’s gone,” Bustos shared about the late pontiff. “Our beloved pope meant a lot to us.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Pope Francis was the first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church. For Bustos, who was born in Mendoza, Argentina, the pope was not only a strong religious leader, but also a symbol of national pride.

“I was always proud of him,” he shared. “As a good Argentine, he loved soccer and mate (traditional South American tea). He even accompanied us through the World Cup in Qatar—there was a flag with his face on it.”

Pope Francis’ impact, Bustos shared, was profound. Known for his compassion, concern for the poor and contemporary teachings, the pontiff was an “incredibly humble man who touched many hearts and did so many good things for the world,” Bustos shared.

“What he did during Holy Week, visiting the sick and prisoners, came from a huge heart,” he said. “Some people criticized him a lot, but God is the one who judges—not me.”

Faith is woven into Bustos’ life. He attended La Sagrada Familia, a primary school in Argentina, and even considered the diaconate.

For years, he carried a rosary from Rome that the pope had blessed. The rosary, loved so much by Bustos, eventually broke from being used so much, he said.

Though filled with grief, Bustos said his faith remains unshaken.

“My faith was and will always be Catholic,” Bustos said. “Thank God, I remain strong in the Roman Catholic Apostolic faith.”

At a Mass in Buenos Aires’ Metropolitan Cathedral, Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva called him “the pope for all” and urged Argentines to honor him by seeking unity in a politically divided nation.