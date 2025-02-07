Seven ordained as deacons to embrace a ‘servant’s heart’

Photo by Julianna Leopold Deacon Alexis Hounlede, left, elevates the chalice as Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., celebrates the Mass of ordination to the permanent diaconate Feb. 1 at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Father Gerardo Ceballos Gonzalez, right, was one of several priests concelebrating. Deacon Hounlede, one of seven deacons ordained that day, will serve at St. Lawrence Church.

ATLANTA —Coming from five countries, including Cuba, Peru, Venezuela and Togo, with diverse professional experiences from business and technology to medicine and sales, seven men were ordained to serve as deacons Feb. 1. For years, they have served their parishes, deepening their commitment to a ministry of service.

Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., speaking to a crowded Cathedral of Christ the King, told the men as deacons they must live with a “servant’s heart.”

In a ritual rich with tradition, with readings in English and Spanish, the candidates laying prostrate in front of the altar and the laying on of hands by Archbishop Hartmayer, the men’s five years of study and prayer concluded. The men put on the stole worn diagonally across the chest and the tunic, known as a dalmatic, before the archbishop handed them the book of the Gospels, with the words: “Believe what you read. Teach what you believe. Practice what you teach.”

They became the newest members of the more than 230 active permanent deacons across the 69 counties of the archdiocese.

“You are not here today because of a simple career choice or an attraction to do work as a deacon or to be around the altar during liturgical celebrations,” said the archbishop in his homily from the pulpit at the Peachtree Road cathedral. “It is far more than our choice. There is something deeper at work in you, and it has been at work in you for some time.”

The deacon commits to a ministry that renounces privilege and seeks to put others first. “We are not ordained to power, but to service. We are not ordained to control, but to enable. We are not ordained to greatness or entitlement, but to giving our lives in humble service without ever counting the cost,” said Archbishop Hartmayer. “No act of service in the parish is beneath you or your dignity.”

In their liturgical roles, they will baptize new believers, witness marriages and preside at funerals outside of Mass. They are empowered to assist priests in parish duties.

Shaped by faith, perseverance

For the men, their ordination as deacons marks a milestone. Their journey to the cathedral for four of the men comes out of their experiences as immigrants, while all seven have been shaped by faith, perseverance and a calling to serve.

Deacon Javier Oliver said his family came from a “well-to-do” background in Cuba but left it all behind when they arrived in the U.S. with next to nothing as refugees.

“Many people helped us get settled and start over,” said Deacon Oliver. “Having lived through that experience, I am deeply compassionate and aware of the struggles refugees and immigrants face. I can personally relate to the discrimination and difficulties they endure, but I also know that with help, there is a way forward.”

With his background, he hopes to serve as a bridge between multicultural communities “so that each parish can truly be one united community,” he said.

Deacon Vitaliano Cama grew up in Peru’s capital city where political instability wrecked the country following military rule and then violent insurgency.

“These were tough years and allowed me to better understand the core of social justice and also social injustice, and how it is expressed in so many different ways,” said Cama, 64, a research microbiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Today, he teaches English to non-native speakers and assists an immigration lawyer. He is also open to ministry at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, offering support to employees and travelers alike.

Deacon Pedro Arenas, 57, came to the U.S. from Venezuela and feels called to support fellow immigrants, offering a “soft and loving heart to walk with (them).” Unbeknownst to him, his pastor at Holy Trinity Church in Peachtree City nominated Arenas for the diaconate program after watching his leadership in retreats, liturgical ministries and parish service. The deacon has been assigned to St. Matthew Church in Tyrone.

Deacon Alexis Hounlede, originally from West Africa’s Togo, settled at St. Lawrence Church, where he helps prepare fellow African members for marriage and baptism. His journey to the diaconate has been one of faith, growth and perseverance, he said. The process has led him to something greater than he ever imagined, he said.

Deacon Chris R. Johnson, 59, has dedicated close to 30 years to parish ministries, including youth ministry, Bible studies, and service as an acolyte, lector and sacristan. A longtime Knight of Columbus, he anticipates serving at St. Catherine Labouré Church in Jefferson.

Deacon Tad George, 63, an Atlanta native, has served as a eucharistic minister, sacristan, RCIA leader and student chaplain at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital. He will serve at Cumming’s St. Brendan the Navigator Church.

Deacon Ronald A. Hein, 58, is the business manager for the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, managing the Abbey Store, retreat center and cemetery. He was assigned to St. Augustine Church, Covington.

Greetings from friends

As the two-hour ordination Mass ended, friends of the newly ordained gathered to greet them.

From St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming, more than two dozen parishioners attended the ceremony in support of Deacon Tad George.

“He’s a very open person. He’s, of course, loving and caring. He cares a lot about the church and all the people who are there,” said Matthew Brech.

People know him so well that his new role as deacon will be well received, Brech said.

Dennis and Cathie Payton waited to see the new deacon from Peachtree City’s Holy Trinity Church. Deacon Cama participated in a parish supper club, where members hosted meals in their homes to build community ties.

“He put you at ease immediately,” said Dennis Payton. “He’s very unassuming.”

In addition, Dennis said the new deacon is one of those people who will roll up their sleeves at any request to pitch in, especially helping with the Knights of Columbus projects during Lent.

Deacon Alexis Ayi Hounlede had friends and family journey from Tennessee and Maryland to celebrate with him the ordination.

“If you are going through any situation, he will be there with you,” said Ayolco Wilson, who is related by marriage.

While their friends shared personal stories and the joy of the morning, Archbishop Hartmayer in the Mass reminded the new deacons how they would be responsible for caring for everyone.

“We must go wherever the Lord sends us and serve whomever we find there. With a servant’s heart, you will meet Christ in places you never expected.”