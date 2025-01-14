Atlanta Georgia Bulletin writer reflects on inspiring feature By NATALIA DURON, Staff Writer | Published January 14, 2025

ATLANTA—Last year, the National Eucharistic Revival, National Eucharistic Pilgrimage and National Eucharistic Congress transformed the lives of many. Catholics worldwide watched as young adults trekked the United States, and as thousands filled Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to celebrate the Eucharist.

While covering the events, I did not expect to write a story that would linger in my heart long after each had ended, transforming my own life.

In April 2024, I spoke with Jaella Mac Au, a then-University of Georgia undergraduate student, who was chosen to be a perpetual pilgrim on the St. Junipero Serra Route of the pilgrimage.

During our first encounter, the two of us immediately bonded over our shared love for the Georgia Bulldogs and for our faith. Over laughs and serious conversations, Jaella taught me about the power of selflessness and trust.

Jaella shared that she initially had planned to move to Augusta after graduation for an internship. But after a consecrated women at Regnum Christi asked her to apply to be a perpetual pilgrim, she said she felt called to something more.

After applying, she revealed she was torn about which path to pursue: an internship opportunity or the national pilgrimage.

I remember asking her, “How did you decide on the pilgrimage?” and she replied, “I didn’t. The Lord did.”

“The Lord and I had been in conversation,” Jaella expressed. “He helped me realize that I wanted to stay at UGA. So, I got a rejection from the internship, and an offer for the pilgrimage.”

She shared with me that she was ready to find security in insecurity, sharing that her expectations for the pilgrimage were to find peace in the unknown.

On May 19, she and the pilgrims of the Serra Route kicked off their adventure in California and spent nearly two months traveling more than 2,000 miles to Indiana, making it the longest route of the pilgrimage. From San Francisco, Salt Lake City and to Denver, the group witnessed religious communities of all backgrounds.

Jaella told me how along the way, she had prayed the rosary and found quiet moments of reflection even amid the busiest days of her trip. For her, it wasn’t just about the grand event of it all; it was about how she was continually moving, spiritually and physically, toward a deeper union with her faith.

From what Jaella told me, and though she won’t admit it, she touched the lives of many people in each city she visited. From a three-year-old in Denver named Wynn Soals, to an older woman she sat next to during adoration, Jaella’s bright smile and bubbly personality is one that makes you feel like you’re talking to a lifelong friend.

What I respect most about her is that no matter the situation the group encountered on the pilgrimage, she deeply trusted God’s plan. Even when things seemed stressful, she shared that she was fully engaged in her own spiritual pilgrimage and trusted in the security of her faith.

I deeply admire Jaella and every perpetual pilgrim of the 2024 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. I can’t help but feel profoundly grateful to have met someone who reminded me that the greatest journey we can take is not just with our feet, but with our hearts—bringing us closer to others and to faith.