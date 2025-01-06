A letter from Archbishop Hartmayer to Cardinal Gregory

ATLANTA—Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., shares his letter to Cardinal Wilton Gregory, written upon learning of the cardinal’s retirement Jan. 6.

“Your Eminence, my dear brother, Wilton:

Peace and All Good!

The bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated religious, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Atlanta join me in congratulating you and assuring you of our prayers on the occasion of your retirement.

We are grateful to God for your faithful dedicated service to the Church in the United States that has spanned many decades. From the early days of your ministry as a priest and auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Chicago, and later as Bishop of Bellville and Archbishop of Atlanta, and finally as Archbishop of Washington, you have served the People of God as a courageous and tireless pastor.

As President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2001 to 2004, you nobly led the conference at the height of the sexual abuse crisis. This was one of the most painful and turbulent times in the Church’s history. Under your leadership, the “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” was issued in response to the crisis. This was no small task.

During your time as Archbishop of Atlanta, you led this local church with zeal and enthusiasm. With a growing Catholic population, you were responsible for the opening of several new parishes and missions, as well as the expansion of many pastoral services and programs. Your steadfast commitment to ecumenism and inter-religious dialogue will also be remembered, especially relations with the Orthodox Church and the Jewish community.

In naming you to the College of Cardinals and making you the first African American cardinal, Pope Francis recognized your faithful ministry and outstanding leadership.

On a personal note, I am especially grateful to you for your friendship and support through the years, especially following my ordination as Bishop of Savannah and when I was appointed Archbishop of Atlanta. It was an honor to follow in your footsteps. I have always appreciated your wise counsel and your sense of humor!

On behalf of this local Church, I extend our prayers and best wishes as you begin this new chapter of your life and ministry. May your retirement be filled with joy and peace.”

Fraternally in Christ,

Most Rev. Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta