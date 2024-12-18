OSV News photo/Christopher Raphael, Netflix Noa Cohen as Mary and Ido Tako as Joseph star in a scene from the Netflix movie "Mary."

‘Mary’ an engaging and reverent production By JOHN MULDERIG, OSV News | Published December 18, 2024

NEW YORK (OSV News)—The life of the Blessed Mother, from before her birth to the flight into Egypt, is recounted with varying levels of artistic adeptness in the uneven biography “Mary” (Netflix). Though the result is not always satisfying, the production overall is both reverent and engaging. The film is also suitable for a wide audience.

After asking God fervently for the gift of a child, Mary’s elderly parents, Joachim (Ori Pfeffer) and Anne (Hilla Vidor), eventually have their prayers answered. They dedicate their young daughter (Mila Harris) to God, and she subsequently goes to live in the Temple in Jerusalem where she grows up (Noa Cohen) under the spiritual guidance of the prophetess Anna (Susan Brown).

Though Mary’s future does not initially seem to include the prospect of marriage, her lifelong guardian, the archangel Gabriel (Dudley O’Shaughnessy), helps bring about a fateful meeting with Joseph (Ido Tako). He falls in love with her at first sight, and the ardor with which he seeks Joachim and Anne’s blessing on their union is almost comic—though touching nonetheless.

Following the couple’s betrothal, Mary becomes pregnant amid circumstances Joseph does not understand (the scriptural story of his enlightening dream is omitted). Yet he resolutely stands by her.

Director D.J. Caruso and screenwriter Timothy Michael Hayes draw on nonbiblical sources—most prominently the second-century “Protoevangelium of James”—to flesh out their tale. Their drama is at its best in evoking the poignancy of Mary’s plight as an apparent adulteress scorned and even physically attacked by those around her.

But Gavin Struthers’ fine cinematography is not always matched by the dialogue, which sometimes feels starchy. That’s especially true in scenes that focus on King Herod (Anthony Hopkins), who comes across as a cranky sadist.

Despite this drawback, however, “Mary” registers as a substantive—if necessarily speculative—profile. It might well serve as the starting point for a family discussion about its protagonist’s pivotal role in salvation history.

The film contains some stylized violence, including torture, momentary gore, mature themes and a couple of mildly vulgar expressions. The OSV News classification is A-II—adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.