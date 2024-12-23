Christmas greetings from Archbishop Hartmayer

Photo by Michael Alexander The Nativity scene at St. Andrew Church, Roswell.

My Dear Friends in Christ:

Peace and All Good! As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I extend my prayerful good wishes to you and your loved ones. The festive season is upon us, and though the challenges of our times may persist, the timeless message of Christmas continues to shine brightly, offering us hope, love and peace.

In a world that often grapples with conflicts and wars, economic challenges, social issues and personal struggles, it is easy to lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. Just as Mary and Joseph faced an uncertain journey to Bethlehem, finding themselves in humble surroundings, we also encounter the unexpected in our lives. Yet, amid the difficulties and challenges, we find the enduring message of God’s love.

It is a reminder that even though we remember the Holy Family with much affection, they also went through their own difficult times. From having to travel a fair distance on a donkey, to there being no room at the inn. And yet in the poverty of a stable, the Lord of Lords and King of Kings was born. As a helpless and vulnerable baby, the Son of God entered into our world.

In the midst of the world’s darkness, we find hope in the light that the birth of Jesus brings. Like the shepherds on that holy night, let us not be afraid, for the message of Christmas is a message of hope—a hope that transcends time and circumstances.

On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome ushering in the Jubilee Year of Hope. In his own words: “The coming Jubilee will thus be a Holy Year marked by the hope that does not fade, our hope in God.”

May this Christmas fill your hearts with the warmth of love, the joy of hope and the peace that surpasses all understanding. May the light of Christ shine brightly in your lives, bringing comfort and assurance in the days ahead.

And may the Lord grant you his peace.

Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta