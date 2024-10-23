Archbishop asks for prayers to see delayed school opening to fruition

SMYRNA—A grade school scheduled to open in Hall County is to be deferred as education leaders wrestle with an unexpected wrinkle: a time crunch to set up a permanent school.

Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., announced the project “requires more time to ensure that we can build a strong and sustainable Catholic school.”

In his Oct. 5 statement, the archbishop asked for prayers for the project as education leaders “dream big for the families of our archdiocese.”

The school’s planned 2025 opening has been replaced with a focus on a multimillion fundraising campaign to erect a school.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta hoped to open the elementary school next fall, the first in some 20 years. Three parishes in Hall County were to share responsibilities and costs for it: St. Michael Church and St. John Paul II Mission, both in Gainesville, and Prince of Peace Church, in Flowery Branch. The Flowery Branch parish campus was to host the school. Educators envision a concerted effort to draw Hispanic families of the area into the Catholic school system.

But with a two-year agreement for using the Flowery Branch church, educators became aware there would not be enough time to launch the school, while at the same time raising money for a future campus and building the permanent facility. Enrollment projections indicated students would need a change of location or a new building at the start of the 2027 school year.

School Superintendent Patty Childs said, “We want this new school, but we want to do it right. Please trust we are trying to make the best decision.”

It was a heart-breaking decision for the archbishop and all the education leaders when they realized the obstacles were too high to overcome for an opening in less than 12 months, she said.

Auxiliary Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, who works closely with the Office of Catholic Schools, said the goal has shifted to find a permanent home for a school. It’s estimated the cost would be between $3 to $5 million for land, then an additional $30 million to construct the school, he said.

“There was and still is tremendous interest for such a school in Hall County. What we will need now is a committee of interested parties formed to do the fundraising,” he said. “And we will need all parties praying that this school will indeed be a reality, as it is plainly needed.”