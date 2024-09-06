Queen of Angels School receives $100,000 donation

ROSWELL—Queen of Angels School was named the beneficiary of a $100,000 donation from a local parishioner.

The gift comes from the Russell Hoffman Trust and will enhance Catholic education for students. Nancy Hoffman presented the donation to the school on Aug. 9 on behalf of her late husband, who died in January.

Hoffman and her husband attended daily Mass at St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell. Each Friday the couple watched the enthusiastic Queen of Angels students rush into the church and fill the pews. Seeing the excited students enter Mass “made our day; we made sure to come every Friday,” Hoffman said.

The sheer joy and appreciation the students displayed for their faith is what led Russell Hoffman to name Queen of Angels a beneficiary.

“My husband said from the very beginning that he wanted to leave something with Queen of Angels because we were so touched by the students’ energy as they sat in their seats at Mass,” Hoffman said.

At the school’s gift presentation, she said that Friday mornings were special to them.

“We were able to celebrate Mass with you, the Queen of Angels students. We watched you participate in the Mass and receive Holy Communion,” she said to the students. “What a gift you are to the Catholic community.”

Queen of Angels principal Dr. Jamie Arthur said the Hoffmans’ willingness to donate this money is a testament to their faithfulness and desire to see Catholic education preserved and invested in.

“I feel that Mr. and Mrs. Hoffman’s gift is an example of how each and every one of you, in your reverence and your faith, continue to be a light for your teachers, parents and those who attend Mass each week,” she said to the students.

The school plans to use the gift to fund its endowment, which will then boost the budget for the faith formation program. The spiritual formation of its students is what “touched their hearts, and we will use this donation to continue their wish to expand our program,” Arthur said.

“On behalf of the Queen of Angels community, I express our deepest gratitude to Russell and Nancy Hoffman for their gift to Queen of Angels, which includes a promise to provide excellence in Catholic education for future generations,” she said.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Patty Childs said this gift will help further the mission and vision of Queen of Angels for future students and families.

“This gift to the school is such an honor,” Childs said. “We are so grateful to the Hoffmans and truly humbled by their generosity.”

Hoffman said sixth-grade Queen of Angels students have mailed her thank-you letters. Arthur said that at the presentation, a fourth-grade student handed Hoffman a handmade napkin rose, which brought tears to her eyes.

The Russell Hoffman Trust has also donated amounts to seminarians, and St. Joseph School in Marietta.

“During a time of grief, the outpouring response has touched my heart that I was able to do this in the memory of my husband,” Hoffman said. “He was such a kind, loving and giving man. For him to have done this for these schools and programs, it’s just overwhelming to me.”