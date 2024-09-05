Cristo Rey announces director of corporate work study 

ATLANTA—Najgee Gatson has been named Director of Corporate Work Study at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School.

As the director of corporate work study, Gatson will lead the department and oversee the overall program policy, operations, sales strategy, administration and program budget.

Joining the corporate work study team as a relationship manager in 2021, Gatson has maintained strong relationships with more than 30 companies to ensure partner satisfaction and retention. He has managed over 375 students to provide appropriate training, support and resources students need to succeed in their job placements. He developed a strong relationship among the corporate partners, the school, students and parents.

In addition to this role, Gatson has served as the head varsity boys’ basketball coach at the Atlanta school since June 2021. Under his direction, the program earned the first Region championship in school history for all sports (2023-2024), and he was named 2023-2024 GIAA 4A–District 1 Coach of the Year.

Gatson is originally from Riverdale. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College and a master’s degree in leadership and executive coaching from Bellevue University. He is a member of the ATL Leaders Program of the Metro Atlanta Chamber.