Remembering Father Tom Francis Smith, OCSO

CONYERS–Father Tom Francis Smith, OCSO, a monk and priest of the Cistercian (Trappist) Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, died Friday, Aug. 2, in the monastery infirmary in the company of his brothers. A monk of 73 years and a priest for 66 years, Father Tom Francis was 96 years old.

Father Thomas Francis’ religious journey began in Baltimore, where he was born and raised, and continued through his education in Catholic schools. After high school, he joined the Xaverian Brothers, a religious institute dedicated to teaching youth. His dedication and service led him to a high school in Louisville, Kentucky, where he taught for five years.

Under the influence of the writings of Thomas Merton, he entered the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers in 1951 at the age of 24. He made his solemn profession in November of 1956. In 1958, he was ordained a priest by Atlanta Bishop Francis Hyland.

While Conyers was his home monastery, he traveled to several other countries to teach monks about liturgy, theology, and church history. He spent five years in the Trappist monastery in Kenya, where he learned Swahili. Upon his return from Kenya in 1970, he spent a few years in Conyers before being asked to teach in Nigeria for a couple of years. He also spent six months in a French monastery and traveled to the Philippines and China. His last foreign mission was as chaplain to a community of Trappistine nuns in Venezuela.

Upon his return to Conyers in 2001, he was assigned to the monastery retreat house, where he gave spiritual direction, conducted centering prayer workshops, and taught contemplative prayer to retreatants. In his golden years, Father Tom Francis daily extended Cistercian monastic hospitality, welcoming pilgrims to the Visitor Center, where he was often called upon to hear confessions.

Father Tom Francis is survived by his niece Katherine Koppenhaver of Baltimore and her five children who were devoted to him: Vince Mainolfi—wife Karen, Carol Vitek, Brian Mainolfi, Anthony Mainolfi and Elizabeth Mainolfi.

The funeral Mass and the burial will take place Monday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. at the monastery church.

Condolences and memorial offerings may be sent in Father Tom Francis’ memory to: Abbot Augustine Myslinski, The Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA.