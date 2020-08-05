Marist Schools holds delayed graduation ceremonies

The Marist School held its Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies on July 11 and 12. It was the 119th commencement, and it was celebrated at its Hughes Spalding Stadium practicing social distancing.

To reduce the number of attendees and follow social distancing guidelines, Marist held two outdoor graduation ceremonies, with half of the graduates and their parents attending Saturday morning and the others attending Sunday.

Bishop Joel Konzen, SM, presented the Archbishop’s Awards to David Coleman and Fallon Smith. These awards are presented each year to a senior girl and boy who, while at Marist, have achieved excellence in the study of the Catholic faith, and who have given service to their school, their parishes, and their communities.