Photo By Michael Alexander Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv., has extended the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass through August 30.

Atlanta Mass dispensation extended through August 30 By GEORGIA BULLETIN NEWS STAFF | Published July 26, 2020

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., has extended the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass through Sunday, Aug 30. Those who are healthy, willing and able to comply with safety protocols and who wish to attend Mass are encouraged to do so. Those who are at high-risk of complications from COVID-19 or who are caretakers for the vulnerable are encouraged to participate in an online or televised liturgy.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta has also updated guidance regarding how parishes should respond to exposure or positive cases. The guidelines as well as Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are available at archatl.com/2020renewal/2020/05/instructions-on-resumption-of-in-parish-worship-and-access-to-parish-facilities/.