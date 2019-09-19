St. John the Evangelist students support children’s home in Ghana

Eighth-grade students at St. John the Evangelist School, Hapeville, join Principal Karen Vogtner, and John Graham of the Pope Francis Home and School, in preparing supplies to donate for children in Ghana.

Facebook

Twitter

HAPEVILLE—St. John the Evangelist School began the school year with a service project for the Pope Francis Home and School in Ghana.

Students from PreK to 8th grade collected needed medical supplies like band-aids, vitamins and peroxide for the children who reside in the orphanage in Africa.

Students sorted and packed the supplies on the feast of St. Peter Claver, as they joined all those in the Archdiocese of Atlanta in offering prayers for peace. Students also prayed for the children who would receive their supplies at the Pope Francis Home and School.

The Pope Francis Home and School is an orphanage in Ghana for children with HIV run by the Sisters of Mary. It was founded by Mike Barry, a St. John the Evangelist alumni parent and former parishioner of St. Philip Benizi.

Bernadette Boisis, school counselor, said through this project students were able to serve as the heart and hands of Jesus. It was a way for students to honor St. Peter Claver on his feast day and demonstrate putting faith and prayer into action, she said.