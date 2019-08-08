St. Mary Magdalene breaks ground for new education building

Photo by Allen Kinzly Faith formation and preschool staff members at St. Mary Magdalene Church gathered for the May groundbreaking ceremony for a new education building. Back row, from left to right, are Alyce Penniman, David Smith, Kathy Kelly-Huey, and front row, Heather Alley, Amy Rivard, Gina DeGennaro, Cathy Cyr and Clarice Marinello.

NEWNAN—St. Mary Magdalene Church celebrated a ground breaking ceremony, Tuesday May 28 for Annunciation Hall, the new parish faith formation building.

The building will feature eight classrooms, five staff offices and a catechist workroom.

The building is to be shared by and dedicated to the parish’s growing pre-school and overflowing parish faith formation sessions.

Welcome remarks were made by Darrin Helfers, the building committee chairman, and pastor Father Terry Crone. Diocesan Administrator Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, assisted by Deacon Scott Parker, Deacon Bill Hampton and emcee Deacon Steve Swope, blessed the ground and congregation.

More than 200 parishioners celebrated the ground breaking for the new education wing. Construction began this summer.