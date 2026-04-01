Blessed are the meek By BISHOP BERNARD E. SHLESINGER III | Published April 1, 2026 | En Español

I am often asked the question, “How does one become a bishop?”

There is a secretive nominating and vetting process that precedes being appointed a bishop. In my case, I was completely unaware that I was even being considered as a candidate. When the call came to me from the apostolic nuncio who told me the Holy Father had appointed me as an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, I was expected to answer in the affirmative with no time to think of the consequences of my response. I realized later that I did not know what becoming a bishop really entailed.

I asked a more senior bishop for some advice about how to exercise my future role. His answer was simple and to the point, “Be yourself!” I was to learn how to put on the mind of Christ and pray for the gift of his heart.

Over the past nine years as a bishop, I have come to experience the respect given to my position while feeling unworthy of the exalted treatment that is shown to me. For example, when I often arrive at a parish, there is usually a sign which marks my reserved parking space and an orange cone that indicates no one should take my place. However, all this VIP treatment brings with it the dangers of growing in self-importance and an inflated ego

Recently we celebrated Palm Sunday and meditated on Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Taking the place of Moses, the meekest of men, Jesus teaches us that meekness is not weakness and that meekness requires us to receive praise with great humility, for meekness is a courageous and disciplined choice to prioritize love and humility over raw power.

In a reflection on the beatitude, ‘Blessed are the meek,’ Pope Benedict reflected on the way Jesus entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday before his Passion began: “Here we see a king that will rule not by political and military might. His inmost being is humility and meekness before God and men. In this, he is the exact opposite of the great kings of the world. And a vivid illustration is the fact that he rides on an ass—the mount of the poor, the counter image of the chariot that he rejects. He is the king of peace—and by God’s power, not his own. Jesus renounces violence and accepts suffering which will bring peace to all lands.”

We all are meant to follow Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday but also to remain with him on the way to Calvary. An ostentatious show like a military buildup may inspire fear and awe in many but will fail to convert nations. e may be fascinated by royalty and the lifestyles of the rich and famous, but true greatness does not lie in this.

As one navigates the challenge between an attitude of entitlement and asking for an exemption from accepting a role of responsibility, we must look to the meekness of Christ. The Messiah does not rule by intimidation but by love. He doesn’t rule by threatening others or lording it over them, but by sacrificial service.

Let us learn from the Master, who invites us to come and follow him who is meek and humble of heart.