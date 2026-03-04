A welcome to new Catholics

On Saturday, Feb. 21, I had the privilege of presiding at the Rite of Election at Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church and welcoming nearly 400 catechumens from the surrounding parishes.

In the days prior, these catechumens celebrated the Rite of Sending within their respective parish communities, inscribing their names in the Book of the Elect and publicly expressing their fidelity to God and desire to embrace a life of discipleship in the Catholic faith. With the Church’s affirmation, they now enter a period of more intense spiritual preparation for the Sacraments of Initiation at Easter.

The Rite of Election is not about the catechumens choosing the Church; rather, it proclaims the mystery of God’s gracious choice of them. As the introduction to the rite explains, it is called “election” because the acceptance made by the Church is founded on the election of God, in whose name the Church acts.

It was a profound honor to represent Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, shepherd of our local Church, in welcoming these catechumens and assuring them of our prayers and support.

With the celebration of the Rite of Sending, the subsequent Scrutinies of the Elect, and the proclamation of the Year A Gospel texts, some among the faithful may be tempted to think that the holy season of Lent is intended solely for the unbaptized. Certainly, this is not the case.

While the Church’s liturgy gives particular attention to the catechumens as they prepare to receive the sacraments of initiation at the Easter Vigil, Lent is equally a season of grace and renewal for the baptized. In accompanying the elect, we are reminded of our own baptismal dignity and responsibility.

Through prayer, fasting and almsgiving, we enter more deeply into the mystery of Christ’s saving Passion. Through acts of penance and ongoing conversion, we open our hearts to the Lord’s purifying grace. Lent calls us to turn anew to God and to prepare to renew our baptismal promises with greater conviction and refreshed joy at Easter.

As we journey with the elect and candidates (baptized Christian seeking full communion with the Catholic Church) toward the Easter sacraments, I invite each of us not only to pray for them, but to actively welcome them into our parish family.

One practical way to do this is to make their presence known: with their permission, their pictures and names can be displayed in the parish vestibule. This simple gesture reminds them that they are not strangers, but members of our community, supported by our prayers.

Take the time to introduce yourself personally and offer a warm greeting. Select a few of their names each week to pray for at home. Consider writing a short note to let them know you are praying for them and rejoicing in their faith journey.

Another way is to celebrate the Easter Vigil with the elect and candidates, their godparents and sponsors, and their families. Yes, it is long—indeed, it is the longest liturgy of the year. Yet it is also the most beautiful and profound. What better way to welcome new members into our family than to be present, to pray with them, and to rejoice in what God is accomplishing in their lives? Your presence and active participation become a tangible sign that they do not walk alone. They are embraced by a community, strengthened by its faith, and sustained by its love. The Easter Vigil is not simply their celebration; it is ours.

Make the effort. Welcoming new members at the Easter Vigil is an act of evangelization—a living witness to the love of the Risen Lord. Many arrive after long spiritual searching. Some may carry wounds from past experiences. How we receive them matters. Our present, active participation and witnessing with joy can confirm in their hearts that they have truly come home.

To our elect and candidates: thank you for the witness of your journey. Your sincere desire to grow in faith strengthens our own faith, and your courageous response to the Lord’s call inspires those who are still searching. Welcome home.