The special place of children in society

Seeing images of Pope Leo XIV baptizing 20 children in the Sistine Chapel on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord has prompted me to reflect on the place of children in our homes and in our church. In this month devoted to the protection and celebration of all human life, I am reminded by many more images than these that the place of children is precarious in many locations. I refer especially to the many places where children suffer because of war or famine, which often leaves us with a sense that there is very little that we can do about such situations.

Here are some things that we can and should do as Catholics. First, we should pray that the longstanding respect for the fragility of the lives of children is not lost or further denigrated. We remember Jesus saying, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Failure to recognize the special place that children occupy in our society and failure to secure their safe development is a glaring indication of disrespect for the treasure of God’s creation. There is a commandment telling us to honor fathers and mothers. The whole of the Gospel is telling us also that we must honor the offspring of those fathers and mothers, as Jesus has said, “Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”

The second action related to children has to do with protection. We have, in the Church, taken much-needed steps to ensure the protection of children from all forms of abuse. We have also been concerned with preventing the trafficking of youth, and we have poured resources into assisting “moms in need” who are bringing babies into the world often without the benefit of family and financial support. The Pregnancy Aid Clinic and Catholic Charities Atlanta support families with newborns and strive to see that children are put on a path that will contribute to stable growth in their early years. Supporting these organizations is a direct outreach in favor of children.

A third action is sowing hope among engaged and married Catholics that they will have the wherewithal to bring children into the world and to supply what is needed for their successful development. According to recent studies, a little more than half of unmarried adults say that they would like to be parents some day. This may seem like a depressingly low percentage, but it attests to the general uncertainty that pertains when one does not clearly see a partner for marriage. The biggest obstacle, according to these young adults, is finding the right person to marry. Supporting programs that appeal to young adults in our churches helps to provide the kind of meeting place that allows for eventual marriage and child rearing among Catholics. I know couples who have met through young adult programs at the Cathedral of Christ the King and other churches.

Additionally, we can and should support organizations that seek to promote peace and discourage conflict. On the topic of peace, Pope Leo said this just last month: “We need to encourage and support every spiritual, cultural, and political initiative that keeps hope alive.” Assisting those religious orders and associations that seek to help children who have been injured or are suffering is a corporal work of mercy that speaks loudly of our desire to repair and sustain the crucial lives of children.

Of course, defending the right of the unborn and underscoring the intrinsic value of all human life is where standing for children will always begin. Says Psalm 127: “The fruit of the womb is a reward.”

May we not weaken in our desire to aid the vulnerable young.