Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe By FATHER SANTOSH SALVE, MSFS | Published January 21, 2026 | En Español

During the Christmas season, I was given a few days of rest, which opened a space for prayer and blessing. From the depths of my heart, I had a strong desire to make a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Though I explored several possible travel plans and destinations, none seemed to unfold clearly. Yet, my heart kept returning to Guadalupe.

Uncertainty about companions, travel arrangements, and even visa requirements led me to wait quietly and entrust everything to God. While various alternatives presented themselves, none brought peace. Then, unexpectedly, everything changed in a single day, Sunday, Dec. 27. Through a providential phone call and the generosity of a faithful family already in Mexico, the path opened effortlessly. I clearly sensed that the Blessed Mother herself was preparing the way.

Messages of prayer and encouragement followed, confirming this inner certainty. With permission granted and no obstacles remaining, the journey took shape miraculously. Flights were booked, plans finalized, and I began preparing spiritually for what was unfolding so beautifully.

The journey led first to a warm and faith-filled family home, where I experienced genuine love, care, kindness and Christian hospitality. Their house felt like a small chapel, filled with prayer, love, and trust in God. Together, we prayed for healing, especially for a sick family member, and entrusted all intentions to Our Lady.

In the early hours of the morning, we set out on a pilgrimage journey through the night. Despite cold and fog, we arrived at Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe by 6 a.m., just in time for holy Mass. Entering the sanctuary for the first time was overwhelming—my heart was filled with awe, gratitude and deep emotion. I truly felt that Mary, our blessed Mother herself, had led me there.

After prayer, reflection and walking around the basilica as pilgrims, we prepared for the later Mass. By God’s grace, I was given the great privilege of concelebrating the holy Eucharist at the basilica, so close to the miraculous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It was an extraordinary moment of grace—celebrating the Eucharist in a place where heaven has touched earth so powerfully.

Later, we visited the place of the apparitions of St. Juan Diego, reflected on Mary’s loving message to her children, and returned with hearts full of gratitude. The journey back was peaceful, and once again, I was received with great love and care.

On the following day, I was given the opportunity to celebrate Spanish Mass in St. Anne, the local church and later in another parish community. Families and friends gathered in faith, prayer and joy. After Mass, I prayed for the sick, blessed the people, and shared a joyful meal with many who had come together in Christian fellowship. Their generosity, love, and faith deeply touched my heart.

Though the pilgrimage lasted only a few days, it felt timeless—rich with grace, encounters, prayer and blessings. I am profoundly grateful for the kindness shown to me, for the prayers of my community and friends, and above all, for the loving guidance of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

This pilgrimage was not planned by me alone—it was lovingly designed by our Blessed Mother. Truly, all things work for good for those who love God, and blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord.

The joy of the Lord is my strength.