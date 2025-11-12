Gratitude as a way of life By BISHOP JOHN N. TRAN | Published November 12, 2025 | En Español

It seems we are always rushing to the next thing—and often feeling stressed while doing so! We haven’t even celebrated Thanksgiving, yet Christmas lights and decorations are already up. In our hurry, we can easily overlook the gift of the present moment. By not living in the present, we risk forgetting to pause and give thanks—to God and to others.

St. Paul expresses it this way: “In all circumstances give thanks, for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Not only when life is going well, but also when we face pain and suffering. St. Paul knew much about hardship—he endured persecution, beatings, rejection and imprisonment for the sake of the Gospel. For him, gratitude was not a passing feeling but a way of life—an expression of faith and a recognition of God’s goodness in every moment.

November is a fitting time to reflect on our gratitude to God and to one another. We begin the month with the Feast of All Saints, honoring that great cloud of witnesses who have gone before us, showing us the way of holiness. We thank God for their faith-filled and heroic example as disciples of the Lord. The next day, we commemorate All Souls, praying for our beloved departed who await the fullness of God’s mercy, and remembering them in gratitude for the ways they loved and shaped our lives.

Toward the end of the month, we celebrate Thanksgiving Day—a national moment to pause and recognize the blessings we have received individually and as a nation. It is a day that echoes the very heart of our Catholic faith, for the word Eucharist itself means “thanksgiving.”

Gratitude, then, is not reserved for one day on the calendar, nor is it dependent on having everything we want or on favorable conditions. It is a way of living in relationship with Christ Jesus.

As my father often reminded us as children: “In Christ Jesus, every moment—joyful or sorrowful—is a moment of grace.” Those were not just pious words, but the conviction of a man who suffered much: sentenced to 18 years in prison by the communists in 1954 for his faith, wounded and widowed the same day during the Vietnam War, lost everything he had worked hard for after the war and spent the remaining years working for minimum wage to support his family. No wonder he made sure we attended Mass not only on Sundays but every day. For him, every Mass was a reminder that gratitude is not a reaction to comfort, but an opportunity to unite our struggles and blessings to Christ’s own offering.

To live with such a spirit of thanksgiving is to live with a heart open to grace. Gratitude transforms the way we relate to others, how we handle setbacks and how we interpret the story of our lives. It helps us become more patient, kind and generous. It brings joy, hope and peace to our families and communities. Gratitude does not mean ignoring pain or denying suffering; it gives them perspective. It reveals God’s quiet presence in every moment of life.

And so, before we move too quickly to the next celebration, let us pause to recognize the gifts around us and give thanks—to God and to others. Let us allow our minds and hearts to rest in the present moment. For in that moment, we are doing the will of God. It is then that we truly become a living Eucharist—a continual act of thanksgiving to the God who gives us everything!