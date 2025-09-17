Lord, make me an instrument of peace

There are moments in life that are etched into our memory forever. Sept. 11, 2001, is one such moment—when, in less than two hours, thousands of families, our nation, and the world were changed forever.

As I write on the eve of this anniversary, my prayers continue for all who died tragically that day, for their loved ones, and for all who have died or suffered in the aftermath. Even 24 years later, the pain for those families is still real. I, too, remember that day vividly.

On that morning, I happened to be watching the local news—something I rarely did. Suddenly, breaking news reported that a plane had struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. I immediately notified my school principal. Before long, more terrible reports followed: a second plane struck the South Tower, another hit the Pentagon, and a final one crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Like so many others, I was stunned, horrified and moved to tears.

I tried to pray, but could only offer a short, fragmented prayer for the victims and their families. When both towers collapsed, I could not bear to watch anymore. Instead, I went into my office and sent an email to our school family and parishioners, inviting them to gather that evening for a prayer service—for the victims, their loved ones and for our nation.

During the prayer service, I shared with those gathered that in the face of such cruelty, violence, and loss, our strength can only come from the Lord and from one another—and that life is fragile. I encouraged all present to pray for peace in our broken world and to work for peace, beginning within our families.

May I suggest that those words remain just as true for us today. Sadly, our world continues to be scarred by war and violence. Too often, we try to resolve our differences with divisive rhetoric or even violence, while neglecting civility, love and charity. We speak of working for the common good yet refuse to discern God’s will and truly listen to one another. We want to heal society’s wounds yet attempt to do so alone. It is no wonder, then, that chaos and discord persist around us.

So where do we begin? I believe it starts with reexamining our own lives. Do my words and actions bring peace—or do they add to conflict? If we long for peace in the world, we must first make our families, as St. John Paul II reminded us, “the first school of peace.”

In our homes, we are called to be witnesses of peace—by praying together, listening with patience, forgiving without conditions, speaking with gentleness, carrying one another’s burdens, and appreciating every ordinary moment we share with loved ones, for life is fragile.

If we, as individuals and families, become instruments of Christ’s peace, then true peace in the world has a chance to take root. In this way, we honor the memory of those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and the aftermath, ensuring they are never forgotten.