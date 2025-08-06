The gift of our seniors By BISHOP BERNARD E. SHLESINGER III | Published August 6, 2025 | En Español

Every year on the fourth Sunday of July, the Catholic Church celebrates the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly to highlight the important role they play in their own families and society.

As loneliness and isolation are experienced by older adults, I am edified by those cultures present in the Archdiocese of Atlanta that place a great value on the elderly whose integral role in family life helps pass on wisdom, faith and hope to future generations. Recently, I experienced the honoring of grandparents with the Myanmar Catholics at Corpus Christi Church as they celebrated their annual Parents Day. They fulfilled with enthusiasm the mandate in the Book of Sirach: “Be steadfast in honoring your father; do not grieve him as long as he lives. Even if his mind fails, be considerate of him; do not revile him because you are in your prime.” (Sir 3:12-13).

As I reflected upon the esteem that senior members are given by their families at this event, I felt further challenged in my pastoral responsibility as a bishop to provide the best pastoral care and fraternal support possible to our senior priests who are no longer serving full time in our parishes. I refer to these brothers of mine as ‘senior priests’ rather than ‘retired priests’ because a priest is always ‘on the job’ even if a health condition limits his ability to effectively take on full time parish ministry.

Taking care of our senior priests comes with its challenges. Fortunately, we have an Office of Senior Priests staffed by Father Vic Galier and Deacon Chris Andronaco who do the heavy lifting in accompanying our senior brothers with their physical and personal needs. When a challenging situation involves encouraging a move toward assisted living or forfeiting privileges, such as operating a motor vehicle, I am more involved as a bishop since anxiety over their freedom for future ministry and socialization is being threatened. Those who have had to deal with parents about taking away one’s driving privileges due to physical decline will know what I am referring to when asking a brother priest to give up some of his independence for his safety and that of others.

Pastoral ministry for priests and bishops aims at looking for ways in which those with physical limitations will not feel like they are becoming burdensome to care for. It will be especially the role of our active priests to reach out to those within or outside of the confines of their parishes to help them feel valued and needed. Inclusion can take on many forms, such as inviting them to parish functions, leading a bible study, fish frys, etc.

Our senior priests are not to be put out to pasture; they are pastors of the flock of Christ, although the flock entrusted to their care may be one not defined by geographical boundaries. These chosen senior priests witness to perseverance like Jesus, who himself felt impotence and physical weakness during his passion and final days. May we do all we can to place a priority on inclusion of our grandparents and senior priests in the life of the church, for their wisdom is needed for future generations.