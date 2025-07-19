Senior Side: A visit to church By BILL CLARKE | Published July 19, 2025

I stopped by my parish last week to spend a few minutes in quiet introspection, just me and the Lord. There were only a few other people in the church, probably on a similar mission.

There is something about a quiet church that touches the depths of my inner soul. I can’t get the same feeling at Sunday Mass or other service.

I know that the Lord is present but when I am there, I sense that the Lord has been waiting for me to arrive so we can start our conversation.

I greet the Lord, and he responds. I tell the Lord what is going on in my life, even though he knows every breath I breathe and everything I have done and what I will do today, tomorrow and into the future.

The Lord is patient. He listens. He knows what is on my mind. When I’ve brought the Lord up to date, I sit back and wait for him to respond. Rest assured that the Lord will respond.

The Lord waits patiently for his loved ones to show up. They come in great numbers on Sundays and Holy Days, but only a handful come for daily Mass or special services.

I kneel close to the tabernacle. I talk to the Lord. I wonder if he gets lonely with only a few people present. The Lord ponders how he suffered and died in atonement for our sins.

I imagine him saying, “Where are my loved ones? I am here. I ask my Father and all the saints in heaven to intercede with all of my loved ones and open their hearts, so they feel the desire to visit with me.”

“I am here for them. I want them to pay me a visit so the church is packed to overflowing. If they come in great numbers, I will bless them and respond to their requests.”

When I finish my conversation with the Lord, I look around the church and ask him to implant a desire in the hearts of the faithful to spend more quality time with him and all the saints in heaven.

I walk away feeling good about my visit with the Lord. I wonder what I can do to encourage more of the faithful to make visits to the church.

The Lord is waiting, and he will always be ready to listen to our needs. We will never have a friend who loves us as much as the Lord.