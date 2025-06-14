Faith at the forefront of sustainability: Bridging hearts and minds for a greener future By LEONARD ROBINSON | Published June 14, 2025

In my life’s journey, I’ve come to see sustainability as more than just an intellectual challenge or a technical goal—it is, at its core, a deeply spiritual and moral calling. As a Catholic, I believe we are entrusted by God to be stewards of his creation, caring for the earth as an act of reverence and gratitude. At the same time, as a Black man, I recognize how environmental issues disproportionately impact marginalized communities, including Black and brown populations. My experiences across business, government, and faith-based initiatives have illuminated for me how sustainability transcends sectors and strategies—it’s ultimately about justice, equity and changing hearts and minds.

From facts to faith and equity

At TAMCO Steel, where I served as environmental manager, my focus was on the head—using facts and figures to show stakeholders that sustainability aligns with profitability. I observed that numbers and logic could persuade, but often fell short of fostering a deeper, lasting commitment to change.

Later, during my time as a gubernatorial appointee to four California Governors at the California Environmental Protection Agency (Cal/EPA) and the Colorado River Board of California, I found myself navigating through a complex maze of policy and diplomacy. Here, sustainability was a matter of frameworks and coalitions—getting stakeholders to align their interests through collaboration. But as I engaged with diverse communities, I saw how often marginalized voices, including those from Black and brown communities, were excluded from these conversations. This exclusion left the needs of these communities unaddressed, even though they are disproportionately affected by climate change and environmental degradation. These observations deepened my conviction that sustainability must be rooted in equity and inclusivity.

It wasn’t until I assumed my role as sustainability strategist and coordinator for the Archdiocese of Atlanta that I truly grasped the profound power of faith-based initiatives. Being part of a team that created the Archdiocese’s Sustainability Program—and serving as host for the “Faith & Sustainability Podcast“—offered me a unique perspective: faith can inspire in ways that no chart or policy ever could.

I saw firsthand how grounding sustainability in our shared values—stewardship, compassion, and hope—moved people not just intellectually, but spiritually. I also realized how these shared values could be a bridge, addressing the injustices faced by marginalized communities and emphasizing equity as a moral imperative.

The church: A sleeping giant

As I observed the sustainability movement, it became clear to me that faith-based organizations, especially the Catholic Church, hold immense potential as leaders in this realm. The church’s reach spans the globe, crossing cultural and linguistic boundaries, making it uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change. Moreover, Catholic teachings on stewardship, particularly Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’, provide a powerful moral imperative for action—a call not just to care for creation but to honor God through that care.

Through my work, I’ve witnessed the trust and credibility the church holds in its communities, particularly in communities of color where systemic injustices persist. This trust can mobilize people in profound ways. Most striking of all, the church’s ability to engage the heart—to connect sustainability with the spiritual and emotional dimensions of our faith—is something other sectors often overlook. For me, as a Black man and a Catholic, this intersection of faith, equity and environmental stewardship represents a vital path forward.

Yet, I’ve also observed how often faith-based organizations are excluded from critical conversations around environmental policy and activism. This exclusion represents a significant loss, not just for the church but for the broader sustainability movement. If we are not present at the table, our unique contributions are missed—and the movement is weaker for it.

A moment to act

As someone who has straddled the worlds of business, government and faith, and who has witnessed the inequities tied to environmental challenges, I see this convergence not as an obstacle but as an opportunity—a chance to create a movement that engages both the head and the heart. To realize this potential, we must bring the church into the fold as a key partner. I’ve seen the difference it makes when faith-based organizations are involved in policy discussions, advocacy, and public-private partnerships. The impact is transformative, especially when paired with efforts to amplify the voices of marginalized communities.

The time is now for us as Catholics, and other people of faith, to embrace our calling as stewards of God’s creation. By leading with faith, equity, and love, we can inspire a global movement that ensures a greener, more just future—not just for our planet, but for the generations to come.