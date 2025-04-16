Following Blessed Carlo Acutis By BISHOP JOHN TRAN | Published April 16, 2025 | En Español

On Nov. 20, 2024, Pope Francis announced at the conclusion of his weekly general audience the canonization of two young Saints: Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925). Blessed Acutis will be canonized on April 27 during the church’s Jubilee of Teenagers and Blessed Frassati will be canonized on Aug. 3 during the Jubilee of Youth.

Locally, our archdiocese will celebrate the canonization of Blessed Acutis on Sunday, April 27, at Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Norcross at 6 p.m. Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer will be the celebrant and have a Q&A session following the Mass for our youth.

The story of Blessed Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian teenager, has been told often in recent years, and as preparations are in the works for his canonization in Italy, there will be much fanfare. At the center of that fanfare is a young man who had a heart for Jesus.

Carlo was much like young boys of today; he liked sports, computers and hanging out with friends. But he mostly loved the Lord Jesus. He taught catechism at a young age; he used his computer skills to create a website of eucharistic miracles and Marian apparitions; and when he was diagnosed with leukemia at 15, he was not afraid, angry or depressed. He united his suffering to the church. According to a biography, “Carlo Acutis: A Millennial in Paradise,” these were his last words to his mother before his death on Oct. 12, 2006: “Mom, don’t be afraid. Since Jesus became a man, death has become the passage towards life, and we don’t need to flee it. Let us prepare ourselves to experience something extraordinary in the eternal life.”

On another occasion he said to his mother: “I offer all of my suffering to the Lord for the pope and for the Church in order not to go to purgatory but to go straight to heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis has opened a window for young and old to see the extraordinary work being done in eternal life. Thousands flock to his shrine at St. Mary Major in Assisi, and thousands will be present for his canonization. They are drawn by his story and by the lessons his short life can teach each of us. His innocence can teach us to be innocent. His care for the poor and love for the Eucharist can teach us to live the Gospel. Finally, his passion for using his computer skills for God’s glory can teach us to do the same with the gifts God has granted to us.

For Blessed Carlo, it all seemed to come naturally. For most of us, it does not. We are caught up in the culture, sensitive to the ideas of “success” that the world throws at us—success in terms of money, possessions and fame. Instead, let us think about the short life of young Blessed Carlo and try to emulate his walk of simple holiness. In some ways, he reminds me of St. Therese of Lisieux, the Little Flower. The youthful innocence and deep faith they both possessed speak powerfully of God’s love.

Although Blessed Carlo died of leukemia at the age of 15, his short but profound life taught us—young and old—many lessons in holiness. He is fondly remembered for saying: “People who place themselves before the sun get a tan; people who place themselves before the Eucharist become saints.”

As we join the universal church in celebrating the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, may we have the same desire to be close to Jesus through the Eucharist and may we all embrace the plan of Blessed Carlo and follow him into an extraordinary life of eternal joy.

St. Carlo pray for us.