The Peace and All Good Column Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., is the seventh Archbishop of Atlanta. In his award-winning column “Peace and All Good,” he shares homilies and pastoral reflections.

A Lenten journey of hope By ARCHBISHOP GREGORY J. HARTMAYER, OFM Conv. | Published April 3, 2025 | En Español

Over the past several weeks, our thoughts and prayers have been with Pope Francis as he continues to navigate serious health challenges. After several weeks at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, the Holy Father was discharged on March 23 to his residence within the Vatican where he will convalesce for the next two months.

In the press conference prior to his discharge, the pope’s doctors stated that on two separate occasions, the Holy Father came close to dying. During his hospitalization, the world was united in prayer for him. The rosary was prayed each evening in St. Peter’s Square. Masses and vigils were celebrated in churches throughout the world.

Throughout his hospitalization, there was complete transparency regarding the pope’s condition. An audio recording of the Holy Father was released thanking people for their thoughts and prayers. Vatican News shared a photograph of the pope praying in the chapel of the Gemelli Hospital.

Finally, on the day on his departure from the hospital, Pope Francis appeared at the window of his room and gave his blessing. He made no attempt to hide his frailty. He was visibly weak, his speech almost inaudible and he had difficulty breathing, but just seeing the Holy Father gave us reassurance and hope. After greeting the faithful who had gathered, he departed for the Vatican making a stop at the Basilica of St. Mary Major to place flowers before Our Blessed Mother and to invoke her intercession as Health of the Sick.

Prior to the Lenten season, Pope Francis wrote: “The Jubilee motto, ‘Pilgrims of Hope,’ evokes the lengthy journey of the chosen people of Israel to the Promised Land, as recounted in the Book of Exodus. This arduous path from slavery to freedom was willed and guided by the Lord, who loves his people and remains ever faithful to them.” Likewise, Lent is a journey for each of us. It is a time when we reflect on our own lives, on our relationships with God and one another. But it also focuses on the truth that life, as a whole, is a journey, and we do not have a lasting home on earth.

As “Pilgrims of Hope” we look forward to that day when we will enter into the promised land of Heaven. Furthermore, Pope Francis urges us to journey together. “The Church is called to walk together. Christians are called to walk at the side of others, and never as lone travelers. The Holy Spirit impels us not to remain self-absorbed, but to leave ourselves behind and keep walking towards God and our brothers and sisters.”

Finally, the Holy Father reminds us that the focus of our Lenten journey is the promise of the victory of Easter. “Death has been transformed into triumph, and the faith and great hope of Christians rests in this: the resurrection of Christ!”

Pope Francis’ Lenten message has taken on new meaning as we witnessed his own personal suffering, especially during these weeks of Lent. He has shown us firsthand what it means to unite our own personal sufferings with Christ and never to lose hope.

Turn to the Lord each day

Hope does not disappoint! During Lent, we are reminded of our own vulnerability and the fragility of life. Through the lens of Jesus’ passion and death, we examine our own lives in an effort to rid ourselves of anything that separates us from God’s love and mercy. We want to be transformed from within so that we will truly experience the joy and victory of Easter.

Perhaps our own Lenten journeys have not been as productive as we would like them to be. We may have started out strong in our Lenten resolutions, only to see them wane as time has gone on. We should not be discouraged. The Holy Father urges us to see Lent as a time when God speaks to our hearts inviting us to a deeper relationship with him. Conversion is not a one-time event. It is turning to the Lord day after day, trusting in his love and mercy.

Pope Francis reminds us that “The Lord never ceases to be faithful to us. Even in our darkest moments, his light shines forth.” As we continue our Lenten journey as Pilgrims of Hope, united with our Holy Father and all of the church, may we move forward in faith, knowing that the risen Christ walks with each of us. Let us journey together in hope!

While the Holy Father is out of immediate danger, we know that he has a difficult road ahead of him. With the gravity of his condition as well as his advancing years, there is no doubt that Pope Francis will have more challenges to face. One commentator said that the Holy Father may be offering a new kind of message: one of authority that embraces its own fragility and vulnerability. However, his faith in God is strong, his hope is secure, and he will continue to be lifted up by the loving prayers of each one of us, his spiritual children.

Perhaps we could once again renew our Lenten resolutions or indeed, make new ones and offer them for our Holy Father that he will continue to feel the warmth of God’s love.