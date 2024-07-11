A cat tale By LAURETTA HANNON | Published July 11, 2024

This is a true story. It comes from a close friend who is the mom in the narrative. At the time, she was a young mother of 3 kids aged 5, 6 and 9.

It begins with heartbreak after neighborhood teenagers take a baseball bat to Misty, the family’s beloved gray tabby cat. Her jaw is shattered to smithereens. There are severe injuries to the head. The children sob when they discover the kitty. Mom rushes the crushed animal to the vet.

His news is somber: it’s unlikely that Misty will survive, but he’ll do what he can. Holes are drilled into her jaws. Wires and screws are inserted in an effort to piece together what was destroyed. With her jaws wired shut, she would need special care at home. Her prognosis was dire.

Mom tells the kids that they need to pray for the cat’s recovery. The whole family prayed and tended to Misty. Everyone was on the same mission as they gathered in the garage, making a circle around the feline throughout the day. Their prayers were intense and sweet.

A week or so later, Mom dropped Misty off at the vet’s office so he could check on the holes, screws, and wires. Except there were no holes–and there were no wires or screws.

In fact, there was no sign the cat had ever been harmed. Stunned and confused, the doctor took x-rays again. And the findings were the same: Misty was in perfect shape.

He made a call to Mom and asked, “Is this the same cat? There’s no way it could be.”

She assured him that it was.

Now I can’t say exactly how or why this cat tale has such a happy ending. But I have some notions.

Where faith, love, and God intersect, there’s the possibility of transformation that defies rational explanation. It is often called a miracle. Cynics can smirk all they want, but I know better.

Without a doubt, our Lord, the Creator of Creation, listens. In his majesty and intimacy, he proves again and again that hurts can be mended. That every broken thing can be restored. That every life has purpose and can be healed, one way or the other.

Even if you’re as small and weak as a tabby cat, brutalized with a baseball bat.