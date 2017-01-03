A look back at 2106 Published January 3, 2017

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

In 2016, the Catholic community in Atlanta celebrated new beginnings as Auxiliary Bishop David P. Talley became the spiritual leader in Alexandria, Louisiana, and applauded the conviction of a young woman who urged her peers to stop looking through the lens of social media instead embrace themselves.

We mourned the deaths of priests whose struggle with long-term illness proved an inspiration for many and welcomed on the first Sunday of Lent, more than 2,000 women, men and teenagers declared their intention to join the faith at Easter. It was a presidential year, as Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory shared his outlook on the spiritual themes of the election.

These were just some of the stories our online readers read, shared and talked about during 2016.