Find a fish fry: Parishes announce 2026 Lenten dinners 

FISH FRY MAP Find The Georgia Bulletin’s fish fry map: http://bit.ly/4rm5hCE

ATLANTA—Churches and Knights of Columbus Councils across the Archdiocese of Atlanta share details of their fish frys—offering delicious food, fellowship and a sense of community this Lenten season.

All Saints Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, 30338. Fridays in Lent through March 27, 5-8 p.m. Hosts are members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 11402. Fried cod or shrimp, broiled cod or salmon; sides include made-from-scratch New England clam chowder, French fries, macaroni and cheese, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and hush puppies are on the menu. Iced tea and water are complimentary; cash bar for beer, wine, soft drinks and bottled water. Desserts are cash only. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted for the meals. The dining room is the gymnasium located in the lowest level parking lot. Both dine-in and take-out options are available. All are welcome.

Blessed Sacrament Church, 2971 Butner Rd, South Fulton, will have its frys on Fridays from Feb. 20 to March 27, from 12 to 6 p.m. The Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary, joined by the parish’s Men’s Club host the meals. Plates include fish, fries, slaw and beans. Cost is $18 for catfish and $15 for whiting fish.

The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, 30305. Fridays in Lent, 5-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Offerings are fried or baked cod, fish tacos, hush puppies, dessert, coleslaw, kale salad, mac and cheese. $15 for adults, $7 for children (ages 6-12), free for 5 and younger. Dine in or take out is available.

Christ our King and Savior Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Greensboro, 30642. Friday meals are Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20 from 5:45-7 p.m. Organized by the Knights of Colombus, Council 13808. Entrees are Fried fish or baked fish served with sides including French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, green beans, mac and cheese, cookies and beverages. $14 for adults, $6 for children under 12 and $37 for families. Will take place in the social hall.

Good Shepherd Church, 3740 Holtzclaw Rd. Cumming, 30041. Fridays in Lent, 5-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Council 13161, hosts the dinner. Baked or fried fish fillet, fried shrimp, French fries, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, tea, lemonade and fruit punch. $12 per person. Clam chowder available for $4 per bowl and desserts for $1-2 to support the Women’s Council.

Holy Cross Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, 30341. Fridays in Lent (except Good Friday). 5-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Council 10355. Meals range in cost from $9 to $15.

Holy Family Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta, 30068. Fridays in Lent (except Good Friday) 27, 5-7 p.m. Beer battered fish, baked tilapia, authentic Mexican fish tacos, clam chowder, mac and cheese, French fries, hush puppies, mixed salad and assorted drinks (whole fried tilapia for an additional $6; must be ordered in advance). $12 for adults, $6 for children and $40 family (2 adults and 3 children). Will take place in the parish center. Donations for beer, wine, sodas and bottled water are welcome. Cash, check, credit card and Venmo are accepted. Dine-in and take-out meals.

Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway, Peachtree Corners 30092. Fridays in Lent. 5:30-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Council 14944. Fried cod, baked cod, cheese pizza and weekly specials. Sides include New England clam chowder, fries, fresh salad, coleslaw and hush puppies. Kids’ meals are available. Desserts are available through the Womens’ Guild (cash only). Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Meals are dine in and take out. Proceeds benefit charities of the Knights.

Sacred Heart Church, 110 N. Jefferson St. NE Milledgeville, 31061. Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus organize the annual dinners. Adult dinners are two pieces of fish, or 12 shrimp or 1 fish and 6 shrimp. Children’s plates are 1 fish or 6 shrimp. Fried fish, boiled or fried shrimp, served with fries, slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. Adult dinners are $10,children’s plates, for 12 and younger are $ 5. Eat-in or carry-out options.

St. Anna Church, 1401 Alcovy St. Monroe, 30655. Fridays, Feb. 20-March 27, 5-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Fried cod, broiled cod, fried catfish or shrimp with French fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. Other sides include macaroni, cheese, and baked potatoes. Kids’ meals (fish sticks) and family meals are available. Starting at $15, Located in Parish Hall. Eat-in or take-out is available. Proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus.

St. Benedict Church, 11045 Parsons Rd. Duluth, 30097. Fridays in Lent (except Good Friday), 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Fried and baked cod along with clam chowder, homemade mac and cheese, Italian green beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, seasoned fries, hush puppies, desserts and assorted drinks. $12 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 5-12, and $34 for a family meal that includes two adults and children. Both dine-in and take out available. There will be live music from local bands featured every Friday. Cash, checks and all major credit cards are accepted.

St. Brigid Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd. Johns Creek, 30022. Fridays in Lent, 5-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Council 13204, Baked salmon or baked tilapia, fried shrimp or fried cod. Served with two sides consisting of coleslaw, mac and cheese, Frenchfries or hushpuppies. Unlimited salad and beverages. Children’s menu available. $17 for adults, $7 for children and $50 for families of five or more. Clam chowder also available for $5.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1618 Ben King Rd. Kennesaw, 30144. Fridays; Feb. 20-March 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Council 9923. Baked and fried fish, hush puppies, fries, coleslaw, green beans and grilled cheese. $13 for adults, $7 for children (ages 6-12), free for children younger than 6; family maximum is $45. For details, contact jjeromeday@gmail.com. Guests arriving before 5:30 may sit in the dining room (basketball gym) and have a glass of tea prior to the dinner’s start.

St. Clare of Assisi Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Rd. Acworth, 30101. Fridays in Lent, 5:30-7 p.m. (After Stations of the Cross), St. John Paul II, Council 15996, sponsors the meals. Hand-breaded and fried cod or baked cod parmesan. Both include hush puppies. Sides include coleslaw, French fries, mac and cheese and seasoned green beans. Children 14 and under: fish sticks or mac and cheese. Council and parish members provide an assortment of desserts that are included in each meal. Beverages: sweet and unsweet tea, water and coffee. $12 for adults, $6 for children 14 years and under, Both dine-in and take out menus available.

St. John Neumann Church, 801 Tom Smith Rd, Lilburn, 30047. Fridays in Lent, 5-7:30 p.m. Entrees are fried and baked fish, fried and grilled shrimp. Adult dinners: entree, two regular sides and two hush puppies. Child dinner: entree, one regular side and one hush puppy. Kids’ meals: fries, slaw, mac and cheese and side salad. Premium sides include extra fish, shrimp skewer and bowl of chowder. $14 for adults, $6 for children, $6 for kids’ meals, $2 for regular sides and $6 for premium sides. Takes place in Reynolds Hall.

St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy St NW, Marietta, 30060. Fridays in Lent, 5:30-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Council sponsor the event. Fried fish and fish tacos are among the offerings, as well as desserts. Benefits the council’s charities. Dinners take place in Marist Hall.

St. Lawrence Church, 319 Grayson Highway, Lawrencevillle, 30046. Fridays in Lent, 5:30-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Council 13052, Crab cakes, grilled salmon, adult shrimp, fried fish, kids’ shrimp, shrimp tacos and corn chowder. All entrees come with two sides and two hushpuppies. Sides include green beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese, French fries and a six pack of hushpuppies. Prices range from $6-13. The event will take place in the gym. 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold weekly. Free weekly kids drawing every fish fry.

St. Luke Church, 91 North Park St. Dahlonega, 30533. Fridays in Lent, 5-7 p.m. The Men of St. Luke, Cod, salmon, fried shrimp, fish and chips, crab cakes, gumbo and clam chowder. Sides include baked potatoes, French fries, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and hush puppies. Drinks and desserts will also be available. Located in St. Luke’s Parish Hall located across from Hancock Park. Joel Pizzolato and Maureen Shanahan will oversee the preparation.There will be a weekly “Chef’s Special” specially created and prepared by our chefs.

St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, 85 Gloster Rd, Lawrenceville, 30044. Fridays in Lent through March 27, 5-7:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Council 12905 are the hosts. Fried white fish, baked salmon, baked mahi-mahi, fried shrimp and seafood sampler. Sides include French fries, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies iced tea and lemonade. Offering New England clam chowder, baked potatoes, mac and cheese along with a dessert table with home baked goods, Family meal deal and child plates available. Will take place in Floyd Farabaugh Banquet Hall. Open to everyone. Dine in or take out available. Call 770-318-4705 for questions.

St. Michael Church, 1440 Pearce Cir, Gainesville, 30501. Fridays in Lent, 5-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Council 6920, Fried fish, baked fish, fried shrimp, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, mac and cheese and peach cobbler. Drinks will include soft drinks and bottled water. Prices will be $10 for those 14 and older, $5 for kids 6-13, and free for kids 5 and younger. Eat in or carry out. Proceeds will benefit the many charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.

St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Dr. Snellville, 30078. Fridays Feb. 20-March 27, 5-7 p.m. St. Oliver’s Men’s Club sponsors the dinners. Fried and baked tilapia, fish tacos, sides, soup, salad and dessert with complimentary coffee, tea and lemonade. $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. A weekly 50/50 raffle will be held; tickets are $1 each for 6 for $5. Winners will be notified by phone.

St. Peter’s Church, 200 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange, 30241. Fridays, Feb. 27, March 6, March 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. Organized by the Knights of Columbus, Council 9515. Baked tilapia, fried catfish, fish tacos, French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. $12 for a two-fish plate, $9 for one fish plate and $3 for a taco. Credit cards are accepted.

St. Thomas More Church, 636 West Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, 30030. Fridays in Lent, 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Selections include fried catfish, baked pesto, tilapia, baked Cajun tilapia, French fries, hush puppies, green beans and a salad bar. Cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for children (6-10), free for children younger than 6, $45 for family dinner and $180 for a family season pass (5 family meals for the price of 4). Cash and credit cards accepted.

St. Vincent de Paul Church, 680 W. Memorial Dr., Dallas, 30132. Fridays of Lent, beginning in March in Simpson Hall, after Stations of the Cross. The Knights of Colombus, Council 12287 hosts the dinner. Menu includes fried fish, baked fish, cheese quesadillas, hush puppies, French fries, cole slaw and mixed vegetables. Drinks include sweet/unsweet tea and lemonade. Sodas and bottled water for $1. Plates are $10 for adults, $7 for children and $30 family meals (includes two adult plates and as many children’s plates as needed—dine in only). Cash and credit cards accepted. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit the many charities supported by the Knights.