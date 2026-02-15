Atlanta authors release Catholic reads for the season

Photo Courtesy of Rosary Army Greg and Jennifer Willits of Rosary Army record a program in Lourdes, France. Greg Willits’ new book weaves his own personal faith journey with the writings of St. Louis de Montfort, a French priest.

ATLANTA—Two Atlanta Catholics have newly-published books—a 40-day Lenten guide and a spiritual memoir that weaves in the writings of St. Louis de Montfort. Both serve to bring readers closer to Jesus.

“God Doesn’t Hate Me After All: Discovering Louis de Montfort’s Love of Eternal Wisdom” (Sophia Institute Press)

Co-founder of the Rosary Army apostolate, Greg Willits has long been connected to St. Louis de Montfort who encouraged consecration to Jesus through Mary.

“He came into our lives just before Rosary Army came into being,” said Willits. He called the French priest and saint a vital part of the apostolate, which has given away more than million rosaries since 2003 and teaches people how to “make them, pray them and give them away.”

His book combines deeply personal essays including navigating mental health challenges stemming from childhood and adult traumas. Each essay is followed by writings of St. Louis de Monfort’s “Love of Eternal Wisdom,” a lesser-known writing among laypeople. Themes include finding God in suffering, learning to trust again and Mary’s role in healing.

The book was not even on Willits’ radar a year ago, and his own struggles were not something he and wife Jennifer ever discussed publicly on their ministry’s many platforms.

“A lot of people who know me will be surprised,” he said.

In 2018, Willits was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and they now believe that mental health is not discussed enough in the Catholic world.

When they marked the 500th episode of Rosary Army podcasts, a listener gave them a relic of St. Louis de Monfort, a fabric square, that had been tucked away in a jewelry box.

In “Love of Eternal Wisdom,” Monfort writes about Jesus as the embodiment of the Wisdom of God. As Willits began to recover from traumas, the writings came into his life again.

He believes anyone who has suffered challenges can relate to the book’s themes of recognizing Christ’s love when he doesn’t seem present.

“Where has God been in all the moments?” is a question Willits has asked. “We don’t see God in the moment.”

A good reminder of the father’s love is that “he already knew we would exist” before we were born.

Although anxiety and depression are “constant bedfellows,” Willits is able to “handle the thorn better” with therapy and spiritual work.

Willits also wrote the book so that his children and others would come to know that there is “nothing they can ever do to be away from the love of God.”

Everyone is dealing with some level of stress or trauma, said Willits.

“God Doesn’t Hate Me After All” is a 350-page read. Published in November 2025, it is available on Amazon or from Sophia Institute Press. More information on the family’s apostolate is available at rosaryarmy.com.

“Love of Eternal Wisdom is not a philosophical construct,” he wrote. “His love for you is not a metaphor. It’s not conditional. It’s not abstract. It’s real and relentless. He will never stop pursuing you.”

“The Desert Walk” (Ligouri Publications)

From Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday, Leslie Albizzatti explores themes from stillness to endurance to gratitude in “The Desert Walk.”

Albizzatti, who worships at both St. Peter Chanel Church and St. Ann Church, enjoys helping others encounter God’s presence in everyday moments.

Released on Jan. 1, her 40-day devotional travels with Jesus through the desert employing contemplative and imaginative prayer. It combines Scripture and storytelling, along with journal prompts for either personal reflection or small group use.

“I have no writing background,” said Albizzatti, who studied economics and business. “I almost failed college English.”

After a retreat many years ago, she began journal writing, which evolved into blog posts and slowly formed the ideas for this devotional book. Albizzatti said it felt like “the Lord was filling my heart with things to say,” and she later experienced healing from the negative thoughts of not being able to call herself a writer.

The book is more an introspective guide than a study, she says. Each day of Lent has a theme with reflection questions and space for writing.

“That’s what he desires—this heart to heart,” said Albizzatti of God.

“The Desert Walk” begins with Ash Wednesday’s theme of “Invitation.”

One of the themes that sticks most in the author’s mind is “Exposure” for Day 11 of Lent.

She thought of the imagery of a darkroom and how a film canister holds much beauty.

“The heart may be likened to film, at times hidden in a rigid casing, containing a lot of beauty that is waiting to be exposed. The negatives only become beautiful photographs through a multiple-step process,” she wrote. “The first step is always to pry the canister open in the dark and remove the film, then you can begin developing the film.”

Albizzatti shares that we have to be willing for God to crack us open.

“At the end you have this magnificent display. That’s the fruit,” she said.

Albizzati said she wants people to know that God’s “word is like honey” with much healing and restoration available. “It’s so sweet what he wants to do for us.”

To read Albizzatti’s blogs, visit https://lesliealbizzatti.com/blog. She writes about the art of contentment, trusting God when a path shifts, holy silence and other topics.

“The Desert Walk” is available through both Liguori’s website and Amazon.

Once hesitant to be labeled a writer, Albizzatti is trusting in God and planning another devotional work.