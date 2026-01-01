SVdP’s new Marillac Moms program equips women in caring for children

Photo courtesy of SVdP Georgia Transfiguration Church parishioners, joined by Father Eric Hill, center, volunteered to set up the first Marillac Moms apartment for a pregnant woman at risk of losing her home. The program acknowledges the relationship between housing instability and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

TO GIVE Learn how to donate or volunteer with Marillac Moms: bit.ly/SVdPMarillacMomsInformation.

ATLANTA—With 75 expectant mothers already on a waiting list, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has launched Marillac Moms to support pregnant women and their children at risk of homelessness.

At 26 years old, a mother of two found herself without work after being laid off from her delivery service job as she was on the verge of earning paid maternity leave. With a third child due in February, she faced losing her home. She took a job with a county school system to support her young family.

Today, she’s the first participant in Marillac Moms. With a stable apartment and access to parenting support, she started a new path to build long-term stability.

This initiative opened its first apartment in Cobb County in November to provide a safe home surrounded by support services for women whose housing is at risk. The second apartment in Gwinnett County, to be the home for an expectant mother with a child with special needs, was to be ready before Christmas. Leaders hope to grow the program to as many as five apartments across the Atlanta region in early 2026.

Each apartment is estimated to cost $30,000 a year for a single mother and her children, for rent, utilities and other costs, with an additional $10,000 from the mother’s income and expected donations. To pay for this St. Vincent de Paul Georgia is funding the project through private contributions and support from parishes. The nonprofit is seeking sponsors to support its expansion.

Inspired by a saint

Named after St. Louise de Marillac, who cofounded the Sisters of Charity with St. Vincent de Paul, Marillac Moms aims to provide more than a roof over their head. Each woman will receive parenting support and life skills to help her grow in independence.

“What we are doing is presenting the face of God to people and helping them see if they choose life, that if they trust in providence, they trust in God’s plan, there will be people who step up and walk with them,” said Lisa Regan, a senior director of programs and services at St. Vincent de Paul.

Once a mother settles into an apartment, she works with a care team of volunteers. A life coach, often mothers or grandmothers, shepherds her through needs and connects her with resources. Volunteers with financial backgrounds help teach how to stretch a paycheck and develop a household budget while educators focus on children’s educational needs.

A measure of success involves the mother improving their self-image of who they are, that they’re a child of God, said Karla Coleman, the program manager for women’s and children’s services.

The program’s goal is for mothers to achieve independence within 15 months, equipped to care for their families.

“We’re called to hard work, and the road isn’t always easy,” Coleman said. “They’re worth every step of the journey.”

The idea of the program began after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, and Georgia adopted a strict abortion law. Regan served as the leader of the Pregnancy Aid Clinic at the time. She often heard pregnant women admit the financial strain of rent and the cost of raising children pushed them toward abortions. She started a conversation among nonprofits on lifting that burden off women visiting the clinic.

Two years ago, she started at a new position at St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, where affordable housing is a priority. She said maternity homes focus on mothers-to-be and transitional shelters take in women and young families, leaving expectant mothers with children unserved. Marillac Moms fills in the gap.

The need is urgent. Researchers have determined housing insecurity of pregnant women is a “profound social determinate of health.” A 2021 study on the National Library of Medicine website stated there is a “consistent relationship between housing instability and adverse pregnancy outcomes.”

Marillac Moms leases two apartments in Walton Communities, a developer with mixed-income housing that hosts an after-school program for grade school children.

Strong parish relationships are necessary for the program to work. Participating Cobb County parishes are: Transfiguration Church, St. Joseph Church; Holy Family Church and St. Ann Church, all in Marietta. In Gwinnett County, partners include Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners, and St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek. Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta, is leading the effort to open the next apartment.