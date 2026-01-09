Georgia Boy Choir performs at Trappist Monastery 

PHOTO BY KATHYRNE PUSCH The Georgia Boy Choir’s Artistic Director David R. White led the Dec. 13 concert at the Monastery of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit in Conyers.

CONYERS—A sold-out crowd of hundreds attended the performance of the Georgia Boy Choir at the Monastery of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit.

The immense concrete 1960 church, with its simple stainedglass windows, hosted the choir and the audience of 600 on Dec. 13. The young singers performed in the church from the wooden choir stalls, used by the Trappist monks during their prayer.

It was established in 2009 by Artistic Director David R. White. The Georgia Boy Choir is comprised of five levels of choirs for boys as young as 5 years old through high school. The choir performs throughout the year in a variety of venues and settings, including concerts, festivals and worship services. The choir has appeared in concert halls and churches across the United States and abroad, including England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.