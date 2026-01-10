Atlanta service memorializes the homeless 

ATLANTA—Friends of Mercy Care attended the 24th annual Robert L. Mason Jr. Candlelight Memorial service on Dec. 18. The event honors 178 individuals who died while experiencing homelessness in Fulton and DeKalb counties in 2025.

Nearly 100 people gathered to light candles as every name was read aloud.

“People in communities throughout the U.S. gather on or near the longest night of the year to honor all those who died while experiencing homelessness. As we come together to honor

those we have lost, let us hold our sadness and grief for them and the world that has allowed them to suffer, but also raise up compassion, mercy, and not just our hope, but our demand for

something better,” said Kathryn Lawler, CEO of Saint Joseph’s Mercy Care, during her remarks.

The Atlanta Homeward Choir, hosted by the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, sang several musical selections during the service, and Reverend Sean Smith, senior advisor to the Mayor of Atlanta for Faith Affairs and Senior Pastor of New Horizon Baptist Church, gave a reflection.