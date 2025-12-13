Bishops name new director of Georgia Catholic Conference 

ATLANTA—Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta, and Bishop Stephen D. Parkes, of Savannah, named Jayna Hoffacker as the new director for the Georgia Catholic Conference on Dec. 9.

Under the direction of the Catholic bishops of Georgia, the conference supports public policies and laws in Georgia that impact the Catholic Church and the common good and provides opportunities for Catholics to engage in advocacy based on Catholic Social Teaching. Hoffacker replaces Frank Mulcahy, who retired from the role earlier this year.

She has worked for the archdiocese since 2013 and has been the director of Restorative Justice Ministry since 2023. She is the diocesan director for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, serves as chair on the board of Georgia Catholics Against the Death Penalty and is on the board of the National Multifaith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration. Hoffacker was recently voted to serve on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center and teaches in the diaconate formation program for the archdiocese. She was the inaugural facilitator for archdiocesan LGBTQ+ Pastoral Affairs Commission. She holds master’s degrees in theology and history as well as a certification in Catholic Social Teaching.

Hoffacker brings a wealth of experience and a passion for social justice to this new role, said the bishops.

“We look forward to working with her to bring Catholic voices to the public square in Georgia and beyond,” they said in the announcement.