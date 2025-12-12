Basilica community celebrates its ‘spiritual home’ at rededication Mass 

Photo by Jackie Holcombe Incense rises from the new altar of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus during the Nov. 16 dedication Mass celebrated by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv. Father Gerardo Ceballos Gonzalez, right, is the director of divine liturgy for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

ATLANTA—Calling it “holy ground,” Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., dedicated the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Nov. 16 by blessing its walls and anointing the altar with sacred chrism. Like the prayers of the faithful rising to God, a thick smoke of perfumed incense rose to fill the sanctuary.

“Today’s rededication and consecration of this new beautiful altar,” said the archbishop, “are powerful signs that Christ continues to dwell with his people here in the heart of Atlanta.”

An overflowing crowd of believers filled the wooden pews to celebrate the completed renovation of the historic church. The parish traces its roots to 1880, when it was named Sts. Peter and Paul Church, making it the one of the oldest in the archdiocese. It was renamed when priests from the Society of Mary staffed it as a ministry and founded Marist College, which later became Marist School. The Romanesque-style church with its iconic twin spires was constructed in 1898. It was elevated to a minor basilica in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI.

“This indeed is holy ground for the bricks and the stones we bless today is where God lives and dwells and works among us,” said Archbishop Hartmayer. “Here, God takes us and transforms us into his people,”

The renovation was the most complete redesign of the interior in its history, said church leaders.

“This is not just a building. It’s your spiritual home,” said the archbishop. “A home to this local church and a home to countless souls who have walked through these doors all these years, seeking peace, healing, community and a place to encounter the love of God.”

“It proclaims that we are a church, a people who welcome and embrace all,” said the archbishop, “especially the poor and the needy and the outcast and those who are afraid.”

Following the Mass, the basilica rector Father John Howren thanked community members for “your generous gifts, for your faithful discipleship and for your cheerful participation in showing honor towards this sacred building’s past, investing hope and promise into its future.”

The renovation work removed years of accumulated liturgical furnishings in the space. As part of the renovation, selected sacred items were repurposed in a new eucharistic chapel. Now, the ambo, altar and tabernacle all share a common look. The triumphal arch features medallions of portraits of holy women and men, from St. Peter and St. Paul and St. Frances Xavier Cabrini to Venerable Augustus Tolton and St. Teresa of Kolkata.

The work creates “a legacy here at Sacred Heart, because of your efforts, the beauty of this sacred space will aid our parish community in fulfilling its missionary call, which is to draw others into an encounter with Christ Jesus,” said the pastor.