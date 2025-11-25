OSV News photo/Nancy Wiechec Advent candles and a wreath help bring focus to the time before the coming of our Lord. Each candle represents a week of Advent.

Atlanta Advent events in the Archdiocese of Atlanta By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published November 25, 2025

ATLANTA—Advent, the start of the church’s liturgical year, begins Sunday, Nov. 30, and continues through Dec. 24. It is the season of preparation for Christ’s birth and one of hope. Parishes and ministries across the archdiocese share Advent events from retreats to Masses:

MASSES

EMBER DAY RORATE MASS: Sat, Dec. 20; 6:30-9 a.m.; Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. The Advent Mass begins in darkness continuing until sunrise, celebrated in anticipation of the Savior’s birth. Contact: Visit https://maryourqueen.com to learn more.

RECONCILIATION

PENANCE SERVICE: Wed, Dec. 10, 7-9 p.m. St. George Church, 771 Roscoe Rd, Newnan.

PENANCE SERVICE: Thu, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. Several priests will be available for the sacrament of reconciliation.

RETREATS

ADVENT RETREAT—A JOURNEY OF ADVENT HOPE: Dec. 5-7; Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs. Directed by Sister Susan Arcaro, rc. “The Christmas Story” is dearly loved throughout the ages. During this retreat, listen to and ponder the stories drawn from the infancy narratives in the Gospels of Luke and Matthew. Using Scripture, the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola and “Stations of the Crib” by Joseph Nassal as guides, embark on a journey of hope to the manger in Bethlehem. This is a silent retreat. To learn more, visit https://www.ignatiushouse.org/calendar or call 404-255-0503.

WEEKEND ADVENT RETREAT—THE GOD WHO COMES CLOSE: Dec. 12-14; Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs. Directed by Steve Siler. This retreat invites all into Advent’s rhythm of longing and expectation. Deeply incarnational and Ignatian, it is also about a God who is drawing near to us in the ordinary, the unfinished and the human. The retreat combines elements of guided prayer and one-on-one spiritual conversations with a spiritual director and opportunities for reconciliation and the Eucharist. This is a silent retreat. To learn more, visit: https://www.ignatiushouse.org/calendar or call 404-255-0503.

SPIRITUAL PROGRAMS/SERVICES

MEN’S ADVENT EVENING—HOPE IN THE FACE OF EVIL: Thu, Dec. 4; Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Dr, Sandy Springs. Directed by Father Jim Fleming, SJ. Why do bad things happen to good people, and where is God amid suffering? As Advent begins, pause and rediscover hope rooted in God’s boundless love. Join this evening of reflection, prayer and fellowship to prepare for Christ’s coming. Opportunities for reconciliation and Eucharist available. To register, visit www.ignatiushouse.org/calendar or call 404-255-0503.

ADVENT TAIZÉ SERVICE: Thu, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More Church, 636 W. Ponce de Leon, Decatur. Join a candlelight ecumenical prayer service with contemplative congregational singing from the Taizé Community. Instrumental music supports a peaceful atmosphere of Scripture, singing and silence. Parking is available along the street in front of the church. Enjoy tea and cookies following. For more information visit, www.taizeatlanta.me.

LITTLE FLOWER BIBLE STUDY ADVENT REFLECTION: Sat, Dec. 6; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. St. Mary Mother of God Church, 359 Old Griffin Rd, Jackson. The Little Flower Women’s Bible Study Advent reflection entitled “Advent Expectations and Preparation” is free and open to all women. Lunch will be provided by the St. Mary’s Marian Guild. Contact Diane Scarbrough for information and registration: DianeScar@aol.com.

FESTIVALS/SOCIAL EVENTS

APPLE ANNIE ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW: Fri, Dec. 5; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat, Dec. 6; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; St. Ann Church, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta. Mark your calendars and join as the Apple Annie Arts & Crafts Show returns to St. Ann. This event brings an array of unique, handmade items and festive spirits to make the season bright. Don’t miss the café, bake sale, artisan gift raffle, handmade quilt raffle and live music in a festive atmosphere. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older and benefits local charities. A free shuttle will be available at the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. For information, visit: www.facebook.com/appleanniecraftshow.

ADVENT BY CANDLELIGHT: Sat, Dec. 6; 5:30 p.m. Prince of Peace Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch. The Candlelight Charity Fundraiser is for women and is hosted by the Columbiettes. Prince of Peace Parishioner Jennifer Thomas will be the guest speaker talking about “Hope for the Journey” to kick off Advent. The evening of fellowship, friendship and fun will include a dinner buffet and charity raffle and silent auction. Admission tickets are $25 each with registration ending Nov. 29. All proceeds go to the Columbiettes Charity Fund. Visit pop.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3222638 to sign up.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST WITH ST. NICHOLAS: Sun, Dec. 7; 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. Join us in St. Joseph’s Hall for a pancake Breakfast provided by the Knights of Columbus and a visit with St. Nicholas. Open to all.

ST. LUKE WOMEN’S GUILD COOKIE WALK: Fri, Dec. 12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat, Dec. 13; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at St. Luke Church, 91 N Park St, Dahlonega. Join the annual holiday cookie walk in the parish hall. Purchase a Christmas tin for $15 and fill it with a variety of delicious homemade cookies. For details, email mikeandmaryann78@gmail.com.

ST. NICHOLAS PHOTO EXPERIENCE AND MARKET: Sat, Dec. 13; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway NW, Peachtree Corners. Everyone is invited to shop for gifts and support fundraising drives, enjoy treats and coloring for children. Come meet St. Nicholas and reserve a photo session with the legendary saint of generosity. For information, visit: maryourqueen.com/stnicholas.

MUSICAL PROGRAMS

IHM LESSONS AND CAROLS: Sat, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta. Celebrate the season with an evening of Scriptures and carols. Music by Voces Fidei (formerly the Archdiocesan Choir) and orchestra. This year the program honors the shepherds who were the first the hear the good news of Christ’s birth. Email Caitlin Norton at vocesfideiatlanta@gmail.com for details.

MARY OUR QUEEN LESSONS AND CAROLS: Friday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.; Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. The church’s choirs and instrumentalists will present a service of lessons and carols, inviting all to listen to the reflections and sing along with the beautiful Advent carols that recount mankind’s fall, the promise of the Messiah and the anticipation of Christ’s Nativity.

LESSONS AND CAROLS AND COOKIES: Sat, Dec. 13; 6:30 p.m.; St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock. Join this candlelit evening of beautiful Scripture readings and songs. Bring the wonder of Christ’s coming into your life. All choirs and congregations participate. Appropriate for all ages. A jolly cookie reception will follow in the Family Center. Admission is free. Contact: nalexander@saintmichaelcc.org.

GEORGIA BOY CHOIR CONCERT: Sat, Dec. 13; 7 p.m. Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers. Let the uplifting melodies of The Georgia Boy Choir fill your heart and soul as you immerse yourself in the festive spirit, surrounded by the breathtaking sanctuary of the Abbey Church. For tickets: www.ticketleap.events/tickets/georgiaboychoir/monastery.

CTK LESSONS AND CAROLS: Sun, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta. This Cathedral tradition combines song and Scripture to celebrate the expectation of Advent and the joy of Christ’s birth. The Cathedral Choir will sing varied songs of the season, interspersed with the story of salvation threaded through the Scriptures as read by lectors. Visit cathedralctk.com for information.