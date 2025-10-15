All Saints’ Pumpkin Patch open through October 31 

Photo by Julianna Leopold The Knights of Columbus sponsor the annual All Saints Church Pumpkin Patch in Dunwoody with pumpkins grown in the Midwest. The patch is open through Oct. 31 with proceeds helping neighbors in need.

DUNWOODY—The Knights of Columbus #11402 of All Saints Church invites families to its annual Pumpkin Patch.

The patch offers pumpkins and other ornamentals for table and yard displays this autumn. The selection includes an array of multi-colored heirlooms and unique white polar bear pumpkins to mini gourds and classic stacking pumpkins.

The church is located at 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd. in Dunwoody. Patch hours are weekdays from 12-7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 31. All proceeds from the sale of pumpkins are used to benefit those in need.