Archdiocese, Catholic Leadership Institute collaborate to strengthen parish life

LAWRENCEVILLE—Church leaders are choosing 25 communities for a program to reimagine how parishes can reach people in a culture where church is not central to daily life.

The challenge to reconsider parish life follows a survey of 26,000 Catholics that showed a commitment to core beliefs in the Atlanta Archdiocese, but with graying churchgoers.

It’s the next step of a multi-year collaboration between the parishes and missions in the Archdiocese of Atlanta and the Catholic Leadership Institute.

“We’re living in this time period where the church is not the center of people’s lives,” said Tricia Cellucci, a consultant with the Pennsylvania-based Catholic Leadership Institute (CLI). She called the current climate the “apostolic age.”

“In this apostolic age, it’s when people have to draw people, as opposed to the church drawing people,” she said.

The survey revealed believers in the Atlanta area have a higher-than-average commitment to core Catholic teachings. But the aging survey takers ask a pressing question: Who will be in the pews in the future?

More than half of the Disciple Maker Index participants were 56 years or older, a sign for faith leaders about the generational shift taking place and to seek out younger people.

Cellucci said the church must be mindful and creative in reaching people of all generations—not simply to practice their faith occasionally, but to become individuals formed in faith who go on to form others.

Turning data into action

On July 22, some 80 pastors and parish staff received guidance from CLI on turning the survey data into action. A leader of the CLI urged parish leaders to rethink simply repeating past practices in the hopes of regaining those who have stopped coming to Sunday Mass.

The scores of pastors and church staff huddled at tables in the gym at St. Lawrence Church rethinking how they would start a parish from the ground up as an “apostolic parish.”

Would they only allow registered parishioners to get married in the church or serve any member of the Catholic community? Is it better to give Catholic parents a reduced rate on school tuition or set aside that money for those in need? To build community, should people be invited to watch a baseball game at the parish, or give out bananas and pretzels at the local 5K road race?

Auxiliary Bishop John N. Tran encouraged leaders to embrace the survey’s results as a tool to shape priorities to draw people closer to Jesus.

“It may seem very overwhelming when we look at all the data and challenges ahead. But I think that it’s important for us to remember that Jesus Christ founded his church with 12,” said Bishop Tran. “I would encourage you to try to remember that as you move forward, do the things that you can do to the best of your will and let the Lord take care of us.”

Next, parish leaders will decide whether to apply for a two-year commitment with CLI. Donors have committed the money to assist 25 parishes in the next step of the project. It includes long-term support from CLI and Evangelical Catholic to foster small faith groups. Selected parishes will start to work with CLI in early October.

Father Joe Wagner, pastor of Carrollton’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, hopes to be among the selected churches. Close to 1,800 people worship at the church on the weekends. Father Wagner also serves the spiritual needs at the nearby University of West Georgia.

Wagner said he’s interested in the program in part because it offers a chance to deepen the faith life of his parish staff and help them grow as leaders.

“I also see the opportunity to pray through and create a five- or ten-year vision for the parish where we can identify some areas of focus for the parish to pour our time, energy, and resources into these highlighted areas,” he said in an email.

Father Henry Atem, pastor of St. Lawrence Church, expects to dig deep into the data provided by the survey.

His large parish has already adopted “the apostolic age mindset while maintaining the core identity of the church as a community centered on Christ,” he said.

He agreed the church must be creative to adopt to a changing society, but it cannot be at the risk of “compromising her core beliefs.”

“The church still is the locus or place where the fullness of God’s grace is encountered and celebrated,” he said.

Father Atem said the leadership team at the Lawrenceville parish is weighing whether to participate in the next step in the program.

Roadmaps and opportunities

All believers in the archdiocese, from the urban core to the mountains, were invited to participate in the Disciple Maker Index survey. All the results are available to pastors who participated as a roadmap to begin discussions about a parish plan.

Compared to Catholics nationwide, belief in the Eucharist exceeded expectations. Among Atlanta Catholics, some 82% strongly agreed in the Real Presence of Jesus, while the same national survey found 73% strongly agreed.

Cellucci said the survey reveals how many hold deeply to the Catholic understanding of the Eucharist and the Bible.

On the Bible, in Atlanta, 81% strongly agree Scripture is truly the Word of God, versus 71% on the national level.

On the role of the church, 67% strongly agree it’s critical to their relationship with God. Across the country, 55% strongly agree.

The survey also revealed where parishes are falling short in developing disciples. Parish formation showed gaps, with only about one-third saying their church effectively develops confident, equipped disciples.

“There’s something right happening in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. You have good, faithful individuals. You have strong and healthy parishes,” Cellucci said. “There’s still opportunity for people to come to know the Lord more deeply.”