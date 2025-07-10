Saint-to-be inspires call to action  

Mike Mies, the executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, greets Father Paolo Ravaglia, of the Vatican Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. Father Ravaglia shared insights about the upcoming canonization of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati during a June 27 program.

ATLANTA—More than 175 people gathered at Holy Spirit Church for an evening honoring Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, co-hosted with the Holy Spirit Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Titled “A Heart for the Poor,” the evening began with Mass celebrated by Father Paolo Ravaglia, a representative of the Vatican Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, with Father Luke Ballman (pastor), Father Rey Pineda and Father Gerardo Ceballos-Gonzalez, followed by a dessert reception and presentation in McDonough Hall, emceed by Josh Harris of The Quest Catholic Radio.

The keynote speaker, Father Ravaglia, shared insights into the upcoming canonization of Frassati, a young man who is a saint-in-the-making: athletic, faith-filled and committed to the poor.

“Pier Giorgio shows us that holiness is not reserved for priests or religious,” said Father Ravaglia. “His canonization reminds the whole world that living the Gospel with joy and courage can change lives, and even history.”

Frassati, who died in 1925 at the age of 24, was passionate about daily Mass, eucharistic adoration and acts of mercy. At 17, he joined the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and spent his brief life lifting up the poor, organizing relief for the sick and children and standing boldly against rising fascism in Italy.

Father Luke Ballman reflected on the meaning of Frassati’s life for today’s church.

The young adult showed “holiness isn’t distant or unreachable. It’s lived in the streets, with the poor, in prayer, and in friendship with Christ.”

Mike Mies, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, said Frassati is a signal how service to the poor can be a way to grow in holiness. The organization hopes more young people will discover the joy and meaning that comes from putting faith into action, he said.

Beatified by St. John Paul II in 1990 and called “the man of the Eight Beatitudes,” Frassati is seen as a model to live a Gospel-centered life in the modern world.

To learn more about serving with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, visit svdpgeorgia.com.