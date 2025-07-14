Bishop Tran to speak at August Magnificat 

Photo by Johnathon Kelso Bishop John Nhan Trần, pictured at a 2024 Synod workshop, will be the August speaker for Magnificat.

ATLANTA—Bishop John Nhan Tran, who answered God’s call through Pope Francis to be an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Atlanta in 2022, will be the speaker for the Magnificat meal on Aug. 16.

All women are invited to attend the Magnificat meal at Holy Cross Church in Atlanta from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Atlanta chapter of Magnificat hosts the meal, which includes breakfast, a time of praise and worship with music and the speaker’s testimony.

The international Catholic women’s ministry is inspired by the joyful meeting of Mary and her cousin Elizabeth, related in the Gospel of St. Luke.

Born in Vietnam, Bishop Tran and his family left their country empty-handed to become refugees to the United States following the Vietnam War. He attended high school in both New Orleans and New York, and then Don Bosco College in New Jersey.

He then returned to New Orleans, where he attended St. Joseph Seminary College and Notre Dame Seminary, graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1992. Shortly afterward, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of New Orleans. He served there as a parochial vicar at four parishes and as a pastor of four parishes over the last 30 years.

Bishop Tran recalled his response to Pope Francis in a 2022 article in The Georgia Bulletin.

“The call I received from the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, left me speechless and with trepidation. After several days of prayer and trusting that God will provide, I was able to embrace the appointment by Pope Francis.” he said. “I am indeed humbled to serve as Auxiliary Bishop in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.”

When leaving his parish where he served as pastor of Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church for more than eight years, he wrote his parishioners a public letter. He stated, “It is hard for me to say goodbye. We have journeyed together through a pandemic, hurricane, and much more. Through it all I have witnessed the workings of a faith community filled with generosity and love, serving with the heart of Christ.”

He was ordained in the Archdiocese of Atlanta in January of 2023. He told archdiocesan employees that he had “very little to offer” as a bishop. In an October 2022 article he humbly expressed, “Taking on the new role as a bishop is not a reward, nor makes me a better person or more faithful.”

“God called me not because I’m better than anybody else, but because I’m a sinner and perhaps more sinful than others,” he said. “And yet I believe that God calls.”

The Magnificat ministry began in the Archdiocese of New Orleans and has spread throughout the world. Chapters are under the guidance of the local bishop. The Atlanta Joyful Visitation Chapter has been active since 1992. The purpose is to help women open more to the Holy Spirit through a deeper commitment of their lives to Jesus as Lord and to impart the Holy Spirit to one another by their love, service and sharing the good news of salvation.

Advance reservations for the gathering are required and can be made online or through the mail. The cost is $25 per person. No tickets are sent. Check-in is at the door for those with reservations only.

To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/2508Meal. Those who have provided contact information to the ministry will receive an email invitation. To be added to that list, send a request to joyfulvisitation@gmail.com.

To register by mail, send your name, address, parish if applicable, contact information, and a check made payable to Magnificat Joyful Visitation to Debbie DuPont, 315 Rose Court, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Register early; seating is limited. Online registration closes on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Mailed reservations must be postmarked by Aug. 2.

The doors open early. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 9 a.m. Holy Cross is located at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, less than a mile from the Chamblee Tucker Road exit on Interstate 285.

Priests and religious are invited to attend free of charge, but reservations are still requested to plan for the meal. Since the morning is designed to speak to the hearts of women free of distractions, it is respectfully requested that young children not attend.

For information, contact Debbie at 770-696-6216.