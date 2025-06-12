Photo Courtesy of Belinda Held Bishop John Tran of Atlanta prays before the Black Madonna, Our Lady of Montserrat at the Santa Maria de Montserrat monastery in Catalonia, Spain. Bishop Tran led a Georgia Bulletin pilgrimage to Marian sites in April.

Atlanta A joyous pilgrimage By FATHER JOHN C. KIERAN | Published June 12, 2025

Visiting holy Marian shrines is an enthralling experience.

I first encountered the glorious enchantment of Lourdes 59 years ago, when my aunt took me there as a pre-seminary gift. I credit those transforming days, plus my Aunt Harriette’s ceaseless prayers, for propelling my journey to priesthood.

This April, 52 pilgrims led by Bishop John Tran, traveled to six Marian sites in Portugal, Spain and France on a journey sponsored by The Georgia Bulletin. The group included 22 from the archdiocese, along with some born in Vietnam, Philippines and Canada. The diverse mix bespoke loyalty to Marian devotion and trust in Mary’s continued heavenly intercession.

While some lament the decline in Catholic devotions to the Blessed Virgin Mary and low attendance on her solemnities, our pilgrims exhibited deep Marian faith and resolved to promote greater recognition for Mary, Mother of the Church.

Sixty years ago, the Vatican Council decreed that the Blessed Mother be given rightful honor as mother of Jesus, and of the church. Chapter eight in the Constitution on The Church clarifies saying: “Devotion to Mary is always subservient to that given to Jesus. That Principle should guide the cult of Mary in both public liturgy and in private devotion.”

Our pilgrimage to renowned Marian shrines was an occasion to grow in knowledge, love and devotion to Mary, Mother of the Church, and our Mother.

Pilgrim, Brian Luong, reflected saying, “With all the blessings from this pilgrimage, we are called to show others the peace and love we received, as we return to our daily lives.”

We celebrated Mass in the historic town of Guadalupe. The stately city was the most important medieval shrine in the kingdom of Castile. From there, Columbus and other conquistadors carried the now household name Guadalupe to Mexico. In the petition prayers at Mass we asked the Blessed Mother to intercede for all who honor Mary under the title: Mother of the Americans.

As we passed by the rice fields in the Extremadura region, Bishop Tran remarked the area looked similar to parts of Vietnam. His leadership on the route was enjoyed by all, especially by our Asian pilgrims, and when sharing his journey to priesthood.

We spent a memorable day in Avila, the UNESCO city northeast of Madrid. The place is a joy to visit with historic buildings on every corner and plenty of spaces to eat, relax and pray.

Our particular purpose was to visit the convent of St. Teresa of Avila. This doctor of the church (1515-1562) has left her footprint all over the city; and her writings have inspired the universal church.

Her convent is partly occupied by Carmelites Friars, with some parts open to the public. Rooms are delightfully preserved; historic objects of the saint’s life carefully mounted and displayed.

Seeing Teresa’s cell, still intact with bed and chair recall her labors in founding numerous convents of discalced Carmelites. Her vision, her prayerfulness and courage are documented in many biographies and memories all testify to the greatness of this reforming nun, operating within the enclosed restrictions of her order.

When I recall the Carmelite tradition on prayer, I give thanks for the gift of prayer I receive from the Carmelite Convent, Roebuck, Ireland.

As we left Avila, the sun was setting over the 10-foot-wide walls that surround the city. In front, we saw the snow-capped mountains which divide Spain and France. The sight reminds us of the severe cold winters known to the people of Avila, and their saint in her cell.

While in Zaragoza, capital of the Aragon region, we visited the famous Cathedral-Basilica of our Lady of The Pillar. This massive church is believed to be the first known to be dedicated to Mary. On this site, history relates, the Virgin Mother appeared to St. James, the Apostle who brought Christianity to Spain. We all followed the tradition of touching the “pillar stone” in the cathedral which miraculously arrived on site at the time of construction.

Zaragoza was founded by the Romans over 2,000 years ago, and has many Roman structures and objects for the devotee to delight in.

The beautiful city is clean and easy to navigate. A huge crowd of citizens and visitors gather on Sept. 12 to celebrate with its founding saint, St. Bernard.

On to Lourdes

We followed route A2 North into France, and on to the famous Marian city of Lourdes. Our timing was perfect since the summer rush had not begun and the weather very agreeable for outdoor prayer. Our Mass on arrival was in the original church whose altar stands directly over the apparition Grotto, where the Blessed Mother appeared 18 times to Bernadette Soubirous, February through July 1858.

Since then, two larger churches have been constructed to accommodate the thousands of pilgrims who visit the holy shrine annually.

In 1993 St. John Paul II blessed the partly underground basilica, built to hold 20,000 people. The church of St. Bernadette is a dome shaped structure often filled by pilgrims who travel from many countries to show their allegiance to Mary.

Theological affirmation of The Blessed Mother’s appearance dates to March 25, 1858, when Mary revealed her identity.

In the presence of a large crowd. Bernadette asked the lady before her: “Who are you?” On the fourth asking the virgin replied, speaking in the local dialect: “Que soy era lmmaculada” (I am the Immaculate Conception) Bernadette did not understand, but repeated what she heard to the crowd. Later she informed the pastor, Don Peyramale. On hearing that title he immediately believed the Lourdes revelations.

The Dogma of the Immaculate Conception was recently pronounced in 1854. No way could an uneducated child have known or understood the significance of that theological name.

Over the next two years Bernadette was called before civil and church commissions to verify what happened at the grotto. At first the police chief and others doubted Bernadette’s account.

They cruelly questioned her for hours, but the saint never wavered speaking peacefully in her childhood dialect.

Finally, the chief asked her: “How can we believe you?” Bernadette replied: “God made me, and God made the language I speak.”

The transcripts from the police inquiry are accepted as the most reliable account of the Lourdes story and became primary material for the movie “The Song of Bernadette.”

In the 1850s Lourdes was a mere village of 1,200 people; now the city population is more than 130,000. Despite its major commercial growth, the city is still dominated by the miraculous event 172 years before; memories of Bernadette live on!

The multiple Masses, rosaries, confessions and prayers recited each day evoke the ambience of the teen-aged saint and inspire us to honor our Mother Mary. That is the captivating charm of Lourdes.

The pilgrimage’s last leg

Our final stop was in the capital city of Catalonia, Barcelona. We had morning mass in the crypt of the cathedral. In the afternoon we explored the famous yet controversial Sacred Familia. Construction on this internationally acclaimed church began in 1882 and continues with a finish date set for 2026.

The architect, Antoni Gaudi conceived a sanctuary honoring Mary from above. He said, “I found my model in trees.”

“A tree grows upward, it supports its branches, which support its twigs, which supports its leaves, and each individual grows in harmony after God, the artist, [who] created them.”

When in this huge space and looking up, light penetrating through the multi-vaulted ceiling creates the feeling of being sheathed by trees in a heavenly forest.

No wonder they call Gaudi “God’s architect.”