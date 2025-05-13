Ukrainian archbishop to lead interfaith peace rally in Conyers

OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia is to be a guest speaker at a rally for peace in Ukraine on Sunday, May 18. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2880 Old Hwy 138 NE, Conyers.

CONYERS—Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the spiritual leader of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in the United States along with other local faith and civic leaders are gathering for an ecumenical prayer rally in support of Ukraine.

The event on Sunday, May 18, is taking place at 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2880 Old Hwy 138 NE, Conyers.

Archbishop Gudziak currently serves as chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, among other leadership positions.

The rally will feature prayers, songs and remarks from religious leaders of various tradition in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

More than 19,546 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russian forces in violation of moral and international law, according to the event organizers.

This gathering is co-hosted by Razom for Ukraine and the St. Gabriel Institute to shine a light on the war’s spiritual and human cost—and to call for justice, peace, and the safe return of every child.